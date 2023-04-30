"Can you not use Axar Patel properly?" - Aakash Chopra questions all-rounder's batting position in Delhi Capitals' IPL 2023 loss to SRH

Aakash Chopra has questioned the Delhi Capitals (DC) for not using Axar Patel effectively as a batter after their IPL 2023 loss to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

SRH set a 198-run target for DC after opting to bat first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, April 29. Axar, who was sent out to bat after Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg and Sarfaraz Khan, smashed an unbeaten 29 off 14 balls but couldn't get his team across the line. DC ended up losing the game by nine runs.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra criticized the Capitals for their improper utilization of Axar, saying:

"What are the Delhi guys doing? Can you not use Axar Patel properly? Why is it so difficult to understand that this player has the might, he is batting very well, and he likes this pitch a lot?"

The former Indian opener pointed out that David Warner's deputy has been the Delhi Capitals' most responsible batter after their skipper, elaborating:

"Despite Mitchell Marsh scoring runs, the fact is that if anyone has batted with responsibility and who can attack as well, that's Axar Patel. You lost this match by nine runs and the three batters who went ahead of Axar Patel played 22 balls and scored 22 runs."

Chopra added that the call made by an 'outstanding' Delhi Capitals think tank was slightly beyond his understanding. He opined that Axar might win them more games if given a chance to bat more deliveries.

"Ask Hyderabad what they are doing" - Aakash Chopra questions Sunrisers Hyderabad's treatment of their players

Aakash Chopra hit out at the SunRisers Hyderabad as well for their handling of Abhishek Sharma, who scored 67 runs off 36 balls against DC, explaining:

"If you are Hyderabad's fan, ask Hyderabad what they are doing. You got Abhishek Sharma to open in the first match, he got out for zero off Trent Boult's ball and you moved him down the order. Then you got him to open against Chennai, he scored runs and you demoted him again in the next match."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that SRH made the Punjab opener bat down the order just to accommodate Harry Brook at the top, stating:

"Now you have got him to open again, I hope you won't move him down again. If you are not going to treat your players well just because you spent a lot of money on Harry Brook and want to bat him at the top, then think about Harry and forget about Abhishek. I think that is where the problem is."

Chopra was also not very pleased with SRH's handling of Umran Malik. The former Kolkata Knight Riders player acknowledged that the speedster was not at his best and conceded 22 runs in his first over. However, he opined that the Jammu and Kashmir pacer could have been given another over.

