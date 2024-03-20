"Cannot wait to watch the best of him" - AB de Villiers on Virat Kohli ahead of IPL 2024

AB de Villiers has backed Royal Challengers Bengaluru's ace batter Virat Kohli to deliver big for the team in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

The former South African skipper suggested that Kohli could be at his vintage best this edition. Pointing out the seasoned campaigner's fantastic record in the league's history, de Villiers commented on his YouTube channel:

"Stalwart, King Kohli, over 7000 runs, over 200 IPL matches—that's simply incredible. That's like a career in itself. Virat will be back. We've missed him dearly, and absolutely cannot wait to watch the best of him this coming season."

Virat Kohli is the most prolific run-getter in the IPL. The former RCB captain has 7263 runs to his name. He was in wonderful form last season as well, mustering 639 runs across 14 outings.

De Villiers also spoke about how Faf du Plessis has struggled with form issues since the culmination of IPL 2023. He, however, highlighted that the veteran batter has shown glimpses of brilliance lately, which are great signs for Bengaluru.

He added:

"He has had a little bit of a dip in form of late, but towards the back end of the SA20, he started finding his feet again, which boasts well for RCB this season."

While RCB endured another disappointing campaign last year, finishing sixth in the points table, du Plessis enjoyed a great run as a batter. He was the second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2023, finishing with 730 runs from 14 matches.

"There's very nice depth this time around" - AB de Villiers on RCB's bowling lineup

RCB has historically relied on their top-order big guns to do the job for them. AB de Villiers, however, opined that things could change this time with their current bowling attack.

He reckoned that Bengaluru have enough depth in their bowling department this year, adding:

"The bowling department, led by Mohammed Siraj, plays a huge role in that bowling department. I think there's very nice depth this time around, and I think that's one of the big reasons I feel RCB is going to go all the way this year."

De Villiers also pointed out how RCB have enjoyed unwavering support from fans at their home ground, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Hoping that this year would be no different in terms of the crowd, he said:

"Playing at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, there's absolutely no better ground in the world to play cricket at. It's so loud and they get behind their team like no other fanbase. I'm pretty sure nothing will be different this season."

RCB will feature in the opening encounter of IPL 2024, where they will be up against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, March 22.