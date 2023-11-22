"Captain coming back home in a different avatar"- Shahrukh Khan on Gautam Gambhir being named KKR's mentor

Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shahrukh Khan was ecstatic to welcome Gautam Gambhir back to the franchise after six years, this time as a mentor.

Gambhir captained KKR to glory twice when they won the titles in the 2012 and 2014 editions of the IPL. Shahrukh has always been a massive fan of Gambhir's leadership traits and believes the latter will form an excellent think tank with head coach Chandrakant Pandit and bring KKR back to their glory days.

Here's what Shahrukh Khan had to say about Gautam Gambhir, as per a statement released by KKR:

"Gautam has always been part of the family and this is our Captain coming back home in a different avatar as a "Mentor". He was sorely missed and now we all look forward to Chandu Sir and Gautam in instilling the never-say-die spirit and of sportsmanship they stand for, in creating magic with Team KKR."

Gautam Gambhir expresses emotions on joining KKR

Gautam Gambhir claimed that while he wasn't someone who showed a lot of emotions, it was certainly an emotional return for him. He believes he is hungry enough to take KKR back to the top and is looking forward to working as a mentor.

On this, he stated:

"I am not an emotional person and not many things move me. But this is different. This is back to where it all started. Today, there is a lump in my throat and fire in my heart as I think about slipping into that purple and gold jersey once again. I am not only coming back to KKR but I am coming back to the city of joy. I am back. I am hungry. I am number 23. Ami KKR.”

Gambhir worked with the Lucknow Super Giants for two seasons, helping them reach the playoffs on both occasions.