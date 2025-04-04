"Captain leading from the front!" - Fans react as Hardik Pandya bags a fifer in LSG vs MI IPL 2025 clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya led by example in the IPL 2025 match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, April 4. The all-rounder delivered with the ball, returning his career-best figures as he bagged a fifer. In the process, the medium pacer also became the first-ever captain to bag a fifer in the IPL.

The 31-year-old returned with figures of 36/5 in his four overs, including wickets of Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, David Miller, Akash Deep, and LSG skipper Rishabh Pant.

With his five-wicket haul, Pandya now has seven scalps in his first three games. He will be keen to continue to deliver with the bat for MI after managing just 11 against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in his last outing.

Fans on X lauded Hardik Pandya for his excellent bowling display against LSG on a spin-friendly deck. One user wrote:

"𝑪𝒂𝒑𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒇𝒓𝒐𝒎 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒓𝒐𝒏𝒕! Hardik Pandya shines with the ball — 5 wickets."

Another user wrote:

"Hardik Pandya bowling so well this IPL. Bodes very well for India."

A third user added:

"One of the best bowling displays by Hardik in the IPL, he led from the front."

Here are a few more reactions:

LSG set a 204-run target for MI despite Hardik Pandya's fifer in IPL 2025

LSG were solid with the bat despite MI captain Hardik Pandya bagging a fifer in the IPL 2025 match. Mitchell Marsh provided a stunning start, smashing a quickfire 60 runs off 31 balls, hitting two sixes and nine boundaries. His opening partner Aiden Markram returned to form with 53 off 38 deliveries, comprising four maximums and two boundaries. Meanwhile, Ayush Badoni and David Miller chipped in with scores of 30 (19) and 27 (14), respectively.

Apart from Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, and Vignesh Puthur bagged one wicket each for Mumbai.

MI will be keen to register their first win in Lucknow and continue their winning momentum after an eight-wicket win over the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Meanwhile, the Super Giants would be keen to continue their domination against Mumbai as they look to return to form after an eight-wicket loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS) at home in their last outing.

Follow the LSG vs MI IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

