"Captaincy came early" - Mohammed Shami on Shubman Gill leading Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami reckons captaincy has come into Shubman Gill's hands slightly earlier ahead of Gujarat Titans' opening match in IPL 2024 on Sunday. Shami, who is missing the tournament due to an injury, also advised the youngster against taking too much pressure of captaincy.

With all-rounder Hardik Pandya making a shock move to the Mumbai Indians, the Titans appointed the young prodigy as their captain. The 24-year-old is yet to lead a side in the IPL, but appears as a promising prospect.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Shami said the responsibility had to come at some stage ahead of their opening match against the Mumbai Indians and elaborated:

"As you said (the anchor suggested that captaincy came early for Gill), the captaincy came early, and he wouldn't have expected it; I feel the same. But you had to take the responsibility one day. You have been performing well in past seasons and producing good performances in international cricket, too."

The 33-year-old advised the right-handed batter that he must stay calm and only focus on how best to balance the side. He said:

"You don't have to take too much load over the captaincy, just be normal and have patience. The more you stay calm, the better it will be. You have the responsibility now; you can't say no. Just focus on your skills and how you can balance your team."

The Punjab-born batter finished as the highest run-getter in IPL 2023, hammering 890 runs, including three centuries. He also maintained a strike rate of 157.80, but the Titans fell short in the final of winning their second successive title.

"We believe in our group and we will do it for you" - Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill. (Image Credits: Getty)

In a recent uploaded by Titans' official social media handles, Gill spoke to the fans and hopes to make it another exciting season in 2024. He stated:

"As your captain, I can't wait to experience this IPL season with all of you. We have had two remarkable seasons with everyone giving it their all. You from the stands, us on the ground. As we start this new season, a new beginning. I assure you that the GT way remains the same. We believe in our group and we will do it for you. Come, together let's make another memorable season."

The Titans lifted the trophy in their debut season.