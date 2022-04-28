"Captaining is not an easy job" - Sachin Baby on Sanju Samson leading an IPL team

Veteran Kerala batter Sachin Baby has showered praise on teammate Sanju Samson, who is currently leading the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL.

Under his leadership, the Royals have been playing consistent cricket this season. They are currently second in the IPL 2022 points table with 12 points in eight matches.

The 33-year-old cricketer, who is represented by FairPlay, reckons that Sanju Samson leading an IPL team is good news for Kerala Cricket. In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Sachin Baby said:

"Sanju [Samson] is doing really well in the IPL. He has been scoring and captaining is not an easy job because when you win there is so much of applause and when you lose so much of criticism also. It's not at all an easy job because I can really understand the thing because I have been going through all this."

The former Royal Challengers Bangalore player added:

"I am very happy about him. It is also a good thing that he is a captain of an IPL team as it will help the Kerala cricket team."

Incidentally, Samson was handed over the reins following the release of Steve Smith ahead of the 2021 mega auction. So far, he has won 11 matches and lost as many games in 22 matches that he has captained Rajasthan.

However, he has had a mixed campaign with the bat, scoring 228 runs in eight games at an average of 32.57. Sanju Samson will be keen to hit the straps and convert starts into big knocks to make a case for himself ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022.

"Get the domestic cup for my Kerala team" - Sachin Baby on his immediate goal

The southpaw, who currently leads Kerala in the domestic circuit, aims to win a title for his state this year. Sachin Baby has been in good form this season and will be keen to inspire the entire unit to win a title for the state, mostly known for its football.

He added:

"My short term goal is to get that domestic cup for my Kerala team. For that, I need to perform endlessly. We have been doing really well if you see the performance of Kerala cricket in the last two years. We have been playing semifinals and all so this year my biggest goal is to bring that cup back home."

He had a blistering Ranji Trophy campaign, where he smacked three fifties and a century in four innings. Kerala finished second in Elite Group A with two wins and a draw in three outings.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava