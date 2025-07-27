Case filed against Team India all-rounder over non-payment of dues amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests: Reports

A case has been filed against Team India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy amid the ongoing Test series against England. The all-rounder is in legal trouble over non-payment of dues, as per a report by India Today.

The India and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) player has been accused of not clearing unpaid dues. His former agent has filed a petition, stating that the amount of unpaid dues is over ₹5 crore.

The report added that the relationship between Nitish Kumar Reddy and his former player agency ended during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. He then signed up with another manager.

His former agency, Square The One, has filed a petition against the all-rounder for the breach of the management agreement and non-payment of dues under Section 11(6) of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act. Notably, the case will be heard on July 28 in the Delhi High Court.

Further, the report added that Square The One represented Nitish Kumar Reddy since 2021. This was even before he became a sensation in the IPL. During their four-year association, the agency helped him with several brand endorsements and commercial partnerships.

Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out of the ongoing Test series between India and England

Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was a part of the Indian team for the ongoing England Test series, was ruled out after the first three Tests. He played the second and the third match at Birmingham and Lord's, respectively.

The all-rounder sustained a knee injury, which ruled him out of the final two Tests. In the two games he played, he failed to impress as such. He made just 45 runs from four innings at an average of 11.25. With the ball, he bowled just 28 overs across three innings, bagging three wickets at an average of 37.

Nitish made his Test debut in Australia last year and scored a century at Melbourne as well. Since his debut, his performances have not been great. From seven Tests so far, he has scored 343 runs at an average of 28.58.

The all-rounder has just eight wickets from 12 innings at an average of 37.62 and a strike-rate of 54.

