Celebrity content creator praises Virat Kohli's gesture at airport while traveling with Anushka Sharma and son Akaay

A celebrity content creator revealed how Virat Kohli once agreed to take a picture while protecting the privacy of his wife Anushka Sharma and son Akaay. He praised the star cricketer for his gesture at the airport.
The individual recalled how Virat Kohli was traveling with Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. The creator was present at the Kalina airport, where Kohli was present with his family. He revealed how Kohli signaled for the creator not to take a picture as he was walking with his son Akaay in his hands.
The creator said that Kohli seated Anushka and Akaay in the car and then came out to give him a picture. He recalled:
"Virat Sir Kalina airport se aa raha the. Mai bhi waha akela tha. Virat Sir Akaay ko haath mai leke aa rahe the. Unhone mujhe andar se haath bataya ki photo click nahi karna. Suddenly woh Akaay ko apni gaadi mai bithakar aaye. Bahar aake pucha ki aap kitne log ho." (Virat Sir was coming from Kalina airport. I was there alone. He was carrying Akaay in his hands. He signalled to me and asked me not to take pictures. He then put Akaay in his car and came out and asked me how many people we were).
"Maine kaha ki mai akela hu. Unhone mujhse se kaha Anushka aur Akaay gaadi mai baithe hai woh photo nahi denge aap mera photo lijiye. Unhone mujhe apna photo diya." (I said I am alone. He said Anushka nd Akaay are in the car they will not give pictures but you can click mine. He then agreed and gave me a picture).
Watch a video of the same posted on Instagram below -
Virat Kohli in great form as IPL 2025 suspended for a week
Virat Kohli showed exceptional form in the IPL 2025 season, which has now been temporarily suspended for a week. Playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), he has scored 505 runs from 11 games at an average of 63.12 and a strike-rate of 143.46.
Kohli also scored seven half-centuries, all coming in winning efforts, helping RCB to dominate and have a successful campaign. They are currently second in the table with eight wins and three defeats from 11 games. With 16 points, they are almost through to the playoffs.
When the tournament resumes, RCB will want Kohli to pick up where he left off, as they will eye to finish in the top two and bolster their chances of winning their maiden IPL trophy.
