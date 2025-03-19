"Chaar paanch question aap ne ek hi question me puch liye"- Shubman Gill gives light-hearted response to confusing question at press conference

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill gave a light-hearted answer to a confusing question from a journalist at the IPL 2025 pre-season press conference. Gill attended the media event along with head coach Ashish Nehra, assistant coach Parthiv Patel, director of cricket Vikram Solanki and COO Colonel Arvinder Singh.

During the final phase of the press conference, the organizers asked for only two more questions. One of the media team members ended up asking four to five things to Shubman Gill at the same time. Shubman had a smile on his face as he mentioned how the media team member smartly sneaked in all his questions.

Ashish Nehra hilariously commented that he was happy the questions were not asked to him.

"Chaar paanch question aap ne ek hi question me puch liye," Gill said (You've asked 4 to 5 questions in 1 question)

"Me ye hi baat soch raha tha (I was thinking), Thank God you didn't ask me," Nehra joked.

Answering to the question about the lessons he learned by captaining Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024, Gill replied:

"Speaking about lessons, I learned a lot of new things in my first year as the captain. I think the most interesting and challenging thing about captaincy is that everyday you learn something new about the players and about yourself."

"Over the last 3 years, we have played consistent cricket"- Shubman Gill thinks Gujarat Titans don't need to any special strategies for success in IPL 2025

During the same press conference, GT captain Shubman Gill mentioned that his team did not need any 'special' plans to win matches. Gill reminded how GT had been the most consistent team in the last three seasons and said:

"I don't think anything special sir. I think if you look at the records, we are the team with the most wins and the highest percentage of wins. I don't think we have to do anything different. Over the last 3 years, we have played consistent cricket, and the results speak for themselves."

Gujarat Titans will open their IPL 2025 tournament against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 25. Offline and online ticket sales for the match between GT and PBKS have started.

