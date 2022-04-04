"Three dot balls should be 1 wicket bhaiya"- Yuzvendra Chahal gives an interesting reply to Aakash Chopra's tweet

Rajasthan Royals (RR) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had an interesting reaction to Aakash Chopra's recent proposal on Twitter. The former Indian Test opener tweeted on Sunday night that 100-meter sixes should fetch a batter eight runs instead of six.

This came after Chopra witnessed Punjab Kings batter Liam Livingstone hit a 108-meter six against CSK during his blazing 60-run knock in the first innings.

Here is what Aakash Chopra said:

"100+ metre six should be given an 8."

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash 100+ metre six should be given an 8. 🤩🥳 100+ metre six should be given an 8. 🤩🥳

Yuzvendra Chahal took note of Chopra's suggestion and gave a reasonable reply to the tweet. The leg-spinner recommended that a batter should be declared out if three consecutive dots are delivered.

He replied:

"Three dot balls should be 1 wicket bhaiya"

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Yuzvendra Chahal will come up against his former franchise RCB in his next IPL 2022 game

Ahead of IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) parted ways with Chahal as they did not retain him and also didn't show any interest in buying him back at the auction later.

Subsequently, Rajasthan Royals signed the talented leg-spinner at the mega auction.

The 31-year-old has been in terrific form in IPL 2022, having played a crucial role in both of his team's victories so far. Chahal currently occupies the third spot on the Purple Cap list, with five wickets from two contests.

An in-form Chahal will now square up against his former franchise when RR takes on RCB in their next match on April 5. It will be interesting to see how he fares against his former teammates.

Here is RR's schedule for the rest of their league stage matches in IPL 2022:

Match 13: Rajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30 PM IST, April 5, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 20: Rajasthan Royals vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 7.30 PM IST, April 10, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 24: Rajasthan Royals vs. Gujarat Titans - 7.30 PM IST, April 14, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 30: Rajasthan Royals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7.30 PM IST, April 18, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 34: Delhi Capitals vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM IST, April 22, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 39: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM IST, April 26, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 44: Rajasthan Royals vs. Mumbai Indians - 7.30 PM IST, April 30, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 47: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM IST, May 2, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 52: Punjab Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals - 3.30 PM IST, May 7 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 58: Rajasthan Royals vs. Delhi Capitals - 7.30 PM, May 11, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 63: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM, May 15, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 68: Rajasthan Royals vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7.30 PM, May 20, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Edited by Arjun Panchadar