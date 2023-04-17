"Changed the entire complexion of the game" - Amol Muzumdar on Sanju Samson's hat-trick of sixes against Rashid Khan in GT vs RR match

Former Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting coach Amol Muzumdar reckons that Sanju Samson taking Rashid Khan to the cleaners was the turning point in the team's IPL 2023 clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 16.

Chasing a target of 178, Rajasthan were under pressure after a wobbly start. However, Samson played a captain's knock to bail his side out of trouble. The pendulum shifted in RR's favor in the 13th over when the keeper-batter hit three back-to-back sixes off Rashid's bowling.

Muzumdar opined that while most batters would have looked to see off Rashid's over, Samson backed himself to put the pressure back on the bowler with his counter-attack.

Speaking of the RR skipper's batting exploits, here's what he said during a discussion on ESPNcricinfo:

"Where the game flipped on its head was that over from Rashid Khan. With Sanju Samson, you just don't know what's coming next. Nine out of ten times, all the teams would have said, 'Okay, [It's] Rashid Khan, see him off and then you can attack the other bowlers.'

"But not with Sanju Samson. He was the ball, he hit the ball, and there it went. It just changed the entire complexion of the game."

Samson shone with the bat in the encounter, amassing 60 runs off 32 balls. Rajasthan eventually emerged victorious, with the likes of Shimron Hetmyer (56*) and Dhruv Jurel (18) applying the finishing touches to secure a three-wicket win in the final over.

"He came into this game under personal pressure" - Tom Moody on Sanju Samson's impactful half-century

During the discussion, former Australian cricketer Tom Moody pointed out that Sanju Samson was under some pressure, given that he had failed in the previous two matches.

He lauded Samson for showcasing exemplary composure and playing a match-defining knock to take his team to victory. Speaking about the right-handed batter's onslaught against Rashid Khan, Moody suggested that not many players can hit the seasoned spinner's length balls over the ropes.

Moody explained:

"He showed great temperament under pressure. He came in under huge pressure, not only in that game situation, but he came into this game under personal pressure because he hadn't scored runs for a couple of games. He seems to be able to remove himself from that.

"He has the ability to understand the game and recognize moments in the game where he needs to have that impact. He put Rashid under pressure to get the opportunity because his hands are so good.

"He gets up nice and high and has got such a quick bat speed, he managed to hit those back-of-length balls for six, which a lot of people can't do against Rashid because of the pace he generates off the surface."

Notably, Sanju Samson and Co. have managed four wins from their first five outings and are currently placed at the top of the IPL 2023 points table.

