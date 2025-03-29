ChatGPT predicts how many runs Shubman Gill will score in today's GT vs MI IPL 2025 match

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill looked in good form during his franchise's opening IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. GT were set a steep target of 244 and Gill got the team off to a rapid start, adding 61 for the first wicket with Sai Sudharsan in 5.5 overs. He was dismissed for 33 off 14 balls, having hit two fours and three sixes.

Ad

While Gill and Sai Sudharsan (74 off 41) got Gujarat off to an impressive start in the chase against Punjab, the batting side could not carry on their momentum and ended up losing the game by 11 runs. Gujarat will be hoping for a much bigger score from their skipper in the IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 29.

Ahead of the GT vs MI IPL 2025 clash, we asked ChatGPT to predict Gill's score in the match. Analyzing the batter's past performances, the AI chatbot predicted:

Ad

Trending

"It's reasonable to anticipate that Gill could score between 40 to 60 runs in today's match. However, actual performance will depend on various factors such as pitch conditions, match situation, and the quality of the opposition's bowling attack."

Expand Tweet

Ad

If we look at Gill's record against MI in the IPL, he has scored 440 runs in 12 innings at an average of 36.66 and a strike rate of 149.65, with one hundred and three half-centuries to his credit. His best of 129 came off only 60 balls in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 in Ahmedabad.

Shubman Gill has an excellent record at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Gill will be confident of putting up a good show with the willow against MI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. He has an excellent record at the venue in the IPL. In 19 matches, the GT skipper has scored 986 runs at an average of 61.62 and a strike rate of 161.11. His numbers include three centuries and four fifties.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The 25-year-old is the leading run-getter in Ahmedabad in the IPL. He is followed by GT teammate Sai Sudharsan, who has notched up 677 runs in 13 matches at an average of 56.41 and a strike rate of 156.71. Ajinkya Rahane features third on the list, with 336 runs from nine games, averaging 42 at a strike rate of 132.80.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback