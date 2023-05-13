"Cheating toh hai" - Top 10 funny memes after LSG's victory against SRH in IPL 2023

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in the 58th match of IPL 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, May 12. With their seventh defeat in 11 matches, SRH are now almost out of the playoff race.

SRH skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and decided to bat first on a decent surface. The side managed to reach a respectable total of 182/6 after a couple of useful contributions. Heinrich Klaasen (47) was the Sunrisers' top-scorer for them while Abdul Samad (37*) provided the finishing touches in the death overs.

Krunal Pandya was the pick of LSG bowlers as he scalped the crucial wickets of Aiden Markram and Glenn Phillips to dent SRH's progress in the middle overs.

In response, LSG openers Kyle Mayers struggled against the SRH pacers as he got out for two runs after playing 14 balls. After a watchful start, Quinton de Kock (29) switched gears and hit a couple of boundaries to inject some momentum into his side's innings.

Prerak Mankad (64) played the anchor role perfectly, holding the innings together and helping batters at the other end flourish. Marcus Stoinis (40 off 25 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (44 off 13 balls) played blinders to ensure their team's safe passage towards victorious shores in 19.2 overs.

SRH skipper Markram reflected on the loss in the post-match presentation, saying:

"It was a 175-180 wicket. We batted pretty well and missed out on that one big partnership. We would have taken it at the halfway stage. The wicket did slow up a bit. [Lengths from bowlers] The only time you traveled on this wicket is when you went full. The plan was to bowl into the pitch but pressure is an interesting thing."

He added:

"With the right-handers, I didn't think I was the man for the job. That's what it's about. The guys have to use the next three games as an opportunity for them and we look forward to seeing what they can bring. I haven't done the math yet but let's see how it goes."

SRH vs LSG IPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring encounter between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday afternoon. They expressed the same through hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best reactions to the game:

