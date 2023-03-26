"Check how many times how many twos and threes we took"- Chris Gayle hits back at critics questioning his running between wickets with Virat Kohli

Former West Indies legendary batter Chris Gayle arguably enjoyed his best days in the IPL with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and was known for his six-hitting prowess.

However, this reputation also brought with itself the assumption that Gayle couldn't run quickly between the wickets, especially while batting with star batter Virat Kohli. The former RCB skipper is known to be one of the fastest runners between the wickets in the game and many assumed that it would have been difficult for Gayle to keep up with him at the other end.

On the show ‘My Time with Virat’ on Jio Cinema, here's what Chris Gayle had to say about his running between wickets with Virat Kohli:

“We had a good understanding with each other. We complemented each other well. Sometimes people might say ‘Chris didn’t run between the wickets’. I bat with Virat, and I ran between the wickets, so I don’t want anyone to use this as an alibi to say we don’t run between the wickets. We have over nine (ten) 100-run partnerships, check how many times how many twos and threes we took. I was the quickest one between the wickets. Don’t get it twisted.”

Chris Gayle on who was the better dancer between him and Virat Kohli

Gayle, being from the Caribbean, naturally loved to dance and party and claimed that he and his teammates at RCB had a lot of fun during his playing days. He also took a cheeky dig at Kohli by saying that the latter wasn't a better dancer than him.

On this, Gayle stated:

“Sharing a dressing room with Virat and the other guys, once I am there, I am always jovial and having a lot of fun, dancing and everything like that. I’d show them a few moves and realise Virat’s got the skills. He can move, you know. But if it’s an Indian dance, Chris Gayle will win. if it’s a Caribbean dance, Chris Gayle will win!”

An injury-hit RCB will depend heavily on Kohli as his form could determine their chances in the IPL 2023 season.

