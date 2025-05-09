Cheerful Shikhar Dhawan spotted with his Irish girlfriend Sophie Shine [Watch]

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was recently spotted with his Irish girlfriend Sophie Shine. Dhawan appeared to be in a cheerful mood as he was walking alongside her.

Ad

In a video posted on Instagram, the former opener can be seen casually dressed in a red t-shirt, pulled up pants, and shoes with his shades on, walking with one hand in his pocket.

Sophie Shine, his Irish girlfriend, was seen in a blue crop-top full sleeve shirt and jeans with a sall hand bag on as well. Shikhar Dhawan, who has been seen with her on many other occasions before, only recently confirmed his relationship with her via a post on his official Instagram handle.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video of the cricketer, cheerfully walking with his girlfriend, below -

Ad

Shikhar Dhawan played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is for India. The left-hander scored 2315 runs in Tests, 6793 runs in ODIs, and 1759 runs in T20Is during his international career for the Men in Blue.

Shikhar Dhawan's new song out on YouTube

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan will feature in a video song alongside Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. The song is named 'Besos', which has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Karl Wine.

Ad

While the teaser was released first, the full song was out on Thursday, May 8, on Playdmofficial's YouTube channel.

The former cricketer also posted a video of the song on his official Instagram handle, which shows glimpses featuring himself and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Watch the video posted by him below -

Ad

Dhawan was also a part of the IPL for several seasons. The left-hander began his journey in the league in 2008 with the Deccan Chargers and has played for teams like Mumbai Indians (MI), SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

He has played 222 matches in the league and has amassed 6769 runs from 221 innings at an average of 35.25 and a strike-rate of 127.14. The left-hander has two hundreds and 51 half-centuries to his name in the cash-rich league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More