Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of CSK and KKR's last match in IPL 2025

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 25th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host the game on Friday, April 11.

Ad

The two teams have locked horns 30 times in the IPL, with the Super Kings leading the Knight Riders 19-10 in head-to-head contests. Meanwhile, one match didn’t yield a result.

CSK beat KKR by seven wickets in their last meeting, match 22 of IPL 2024. Asked to bat first, KKR managed 137/9 in 20 overs. Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 34 off 32 balls, while Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi chipped in with 27 and 24, respectively. Ramandeep Singh and Andre Russell were the other two batters to reach double digits.

Ad

Trending

Tushar Deshpande and Ravindra Jadeja starred with the ball for CSK, returning with figures of 3/33 and 3/18, respectively. Mustafizur Rahman bagged two wickets, while Maheesh Theekshana scalped one.

CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 scorecard.

In response, the Chennai-based franchise achieved the target with 14 balls to spare. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad led from the front, scoring an unbeaten 67 off 58 balls, comprising nine fours. Daryl Mitchell and Shivam Dube chipped in with 25 and 28, respectively.

Ad

Vaibhav Arora emerged as the pick of the bowlers for KKR, finishing with figures of 2/28, while Sunil Narine scalped one wicket.

CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 scorecard.

KKR's scorecard from their last IPL match

KKR lost to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by four runs in a high-scoring thriller in their last game at Eden Gardens on April 8.

Ad

Put in to bat first, LSG put up 238/3 in 20 overs. Mitchell Marsh provided a riveting start, smashing 81 off 48 balls, including five maximums and six boundaries. His opening partner, Aiden Markram, also struck a quickfire 47 off 28, comprising two sixes and four boundaries. The duo put on a 99-run partnership for the first wicket. Nicholas Pooran remained unbeaten on 87 off 36 balls with the help of eight sixes and seven boundaries.

Harshit Rana was the most successful bowler for KKR, finishing with figures of 2/51 in his four overs.

Ad

KKR vs LSG 2025 scorecard.

In response, the Knight Riders fell short by four runs in the last-ball thriller. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane put up a solid fight, smashing 61 off 35 balls at a strike rate of 174.29, an innings featuring two sixes and eight boundaries. Venkatesh Iyer and Sunil Narine also chipped in with 45 (29) and 30 (13), respectively. Rinku Singh provided the late fight with an unbeaten 38 off 15 balls, but it wasn't enough to take the team over the line.

Ad

Akash Deep and Shardul Thakur picked up two wickets each for the Super Giants, while Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, and Ravi Bishnoi shared one apiece.

KKR vs LSG 2025 scorecard.

CSK's scorecard from their last IPL game

CSK lost to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 18 runs in their last IPL outing in Chandigarh on April 8.

Ad

Batting first, PBKS put up 219/6 in their allotted 20 overs. The host got off to a poor start as six of the top five perished cheaply. Opener Priyansh Arya played like a lone warrior, smashing 103 runs off 42 balls at a stunning strike rate of 245.24, hitting nine sixes and seven boundaries.

During his knock, the left-hander brought up the fifth-fastest IPL ton (39 balls), becoming the eighth uncapped player to achieve the milestone. Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen chipped in with unbeaten scores of 52 (36) and 34 (19), respectively.

Ad

Khaleel Ahmed and Ravichandran Ashwin emerged as the leading wicket-takers for CSK, returning with two wickets apiece.

CSK vs PBKS 2025 scorecard.

In response, CSK managed 201/5. Openers Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra produced a promising start with scores of 69 and 36, respectively. Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni also chipped in with 42 and 27, respectively.

Ad

CSK vs PBKS 2025 scorecard.

Lockie Ferguson was the leading wicket-taker for Punjab, returning with two wickets. Yash Thakur and Glenn Maxwell shared one wicket apiece.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports, business, politics, entertainment, lifestyle, and others.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events over the years like T20 World Cups, ODI World Cups, WTC finals, along with the IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More