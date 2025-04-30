Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of CSK and PBKS last match in IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 49th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host the game on Wednesday, April 30.

The two teams have locked horns 31 times in the IPL, with the Super Kings leading Punjab by 16-15 in head-to-head clashes. In their last meeting, Punjab beat Chennai by 18 runs in Match 22 of IPL 2025.

Batting first, Punjab put up 219/6 in their allotted 20 overs. They got off to the worst possible start as five batters departed for single-digit scores, but Priyansh Arya looked solid, smashing his maiden IPL century. The left-hander scored 103 runs in 42 balls with the help of nine sixes and seven boundaries. Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen provided the late flourish by chipping in with scores of 52 (36) and 34 (19), respectively.

Khaleel Ahmed and Ravichandran Ashwin starred with the ball, returning with figures of 2/45 and 2/48, respectively. Noor Ahmad and Mukesh Choudhary picked up one wicket apiece.

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 scorecard.

In response, the Super Kings managed 201/5. Openers Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra gave a promising start by scoring 69 (49) and 36 (23), respectively. Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni contributed 42 (27) and 27 (12), respectively.

Lockie Ferguson delivered with the ball for PBKS, finishing with figures of 2/40, while Yash Thakur and Glenn Maxwell shared one wicket apiece.

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 scorecard.

PBKS scorecard from their last IPL 2025 match

PBKS' last game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) only had 21 overs possible at Eden Gardens on April 26.

Opting to bat first, Punjab posted 201/4. Openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya starred with the bat. The duo shared a 120-run stand for the first wicket. Prabhsimran Singh smashed a quickfire 83 off 49 balls, comprising six maximums and as many boundaries. Arya hit 69 off 35 deliveries with the help of four sixes and eight boundaries. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer and Josh Inglis stayed unbeaten, adding 25 (16) and 11 (6), respectively, to the scorecard.

Vaibhav Arora was the pick of the bowlers for the Knight Riders, returning with figures of 2/34, while Varun Chakaravarthy and Andre Russell bagged one wicket apiece.

In response, KKR were seven without loss after one over when the rain stopped play. Notably, a minimum of five overs per side are needed to constitute an IPL game.

PBKS vs KKR 2025 scorecard.

CSK scorecard from their last IPL 2025 game

CSK lost to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets in their last IPL 2025 match in Chennai on Friday, April 25.

Put in to bat first, the Super Kings were bowled out for 154 in 19.5 overs. Ayush Mhtare impressed with 30 off 19 balls, hitting six boundaries. Dewald Brevis also shone with 42 off 25, including four sixes and one boundary. It took a stunning catch from Kamindu Mendis to end his innings. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja and Deepak Hooda chipped in with their 20s.

Harshal Patel was the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 4/28, while skipper Pat Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat bagged two wickets apiece. Mohammad Shami and Mendis also scalped one each.

CSK vs SRH 2025 scorecard.

In response, the SunRisers achieved the target with eight balls in hand. They lost Abhishek Sharma for a two-ball duck, and Travis Head also failed to deliver big, perishing for 19 off 16 balls. Ishan Kishan led the chase with 44 off 34, hitting one six and five boundaries. Mendis stayed unbeaten on 32 off 22 to take the team over the line. Aniket Verma also played a valuable knock of a run-a-ball 19.

Noor Ahmad bagged two wickets for the Super Kings, while Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj and Ravindra Jadeja shared one wicket each.

CSK vs SRH 2025 scorecard.

