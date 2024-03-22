Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of CSK and RCB’s last matches in IPL 2024

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, March 22.

Overall, CSK and RCB have faced off 31 times in the T20 extravaganza. The Super Kings have the upper hand, with 20 wins while the Bengaluru-based franchise has managed 10 wins. One game didn’t yield a result.

Expand Tweet

The two teams had last locked horns in the 2023 edition where CSK beat RCB by eight runs in a last-over thriller at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Batting first, CSK put up a mammoth 226/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Devon Conway starred with the bat, scoring 83 runs off 45 balls in an innings laced with six maximums and as many boundaries. Meanwhile, Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane chipped in with 52 (27) and 37 (20), respectively.

All six RCB bowlers – Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel – scalped one each.

In response, CSK restricted RCB to 218 in the thrilling encounter. Glenn Maxwell top scored, with 76 off 36 deliveries, hitting eight sixes and three boundaries. Skipper Faf du Plessis also slammed 62 off 33, including four sixes and five boundaries.

Tushar Deshpande and Matheesha Pathirana bagged three and two wickets, respectively, for the Super Kings.

CSK’s scorecard from their last IPL game

CSK played their last IPL game against Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2023, where they won the season finale by five wickets via the DLS method to lift their fifth title in the tournament.

Batting first, GT put up 214/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Sai Sudharsan starred with the bat, smashing 96 off 47, with the aid of six maximums and eight boundaries. Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, and skipper Hardik Pandya chipped in with 54 (39), 39 (20), and 21*(12), respectively.

Matheesha Pathirana bagged two wickets for CSK, while Deepak Chahar and Ravindra Jadeja picked up one wicket apiece.

In response, CSK achieved the revised target of 171 in a last-ball thriller. Devon Conway top scored, with 47 (25), while Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu chipped in with 27 (13), 26 (16) and 19 (eight), respectively. Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja stayed unbeaten on 32(21) and 15(6), respectively. The latter smashed six and four when the Super Kings required 10 runs off the last two deliveries.

Mohit Sharma emerged as the pick of the bowlers for GT, returning with figures of 3/36, while Noor Ahmed bagged two wickets.

Expand Tweet

RCB’s scorecard from their last IPL game

RCB lost to Gujarat Titans by six wickets in their last IPL game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Batting first, RCB put on 197/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 101 off 61, hitting one six and 13 boundaries. Skipper Faf du Plessis, Michael Bracewell, and Anuj Rawat contributed 28 (19), 26 (16), and 23*(15), respectively.

Noor Ahmed bagged two wickets for GT, while Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, and Rashid Khan scalped one wicket apiece.

In response, GT chased down the target with one over to spare. Shubman Gill stayed unbeaten on 104 off 52, smashing eight sixes and five boundaries. Vijay Shankar also hit 53 off 35, including two sixes and seven boundaries. Together, the duo shared a 123-run partnership for the second wicket.

Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets for RCB, while Vijaykumar Vyshak and Harshal Patel took one wicket apiece.