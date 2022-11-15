"Chhal.. chhal hua hai mere saath" - Fans react as Punjab Kings release Mayank Agarwal ahead of IPL 2023 auction

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have released former captain Mayank Agarwal ahead of the Indian Premier League 2023 auction. The latter will be available in the mini-auction and could very well cause a bidding war among other teams.

The experienced Karnataka batter didn't have the best IPL 2022 season and had to drop himself down the order to accumulate Jonny Bairstow. Agarwal scored just 196 runs in 13 games last season. He has also endured a largely poor domestic campaign for Karnataka.

Once Shikhar Dhawan was named as the Kings' new captain, the writing was perhaps on the wall for the experienced right-hander.

This has freed up a massive INR 12 crore for PBKS in the auction and has also given other teams a chance to snap up the services of the former Punjab captain. Fans of different IPL teams on Twitter began to imagine what it would be like if their team bought Mayank Agarwal in the auction.

Some were also shocked to see Punjab let go of such a quality Indian batter. One fan even tweeted a photo with the Hindi phrase "Chhal... Chhal hua hai mere saath," roughly translating to "I have been cheated."

Teams that can benefit from Mayank Agarwal's services

Sunrisers Hyderabad have the biggest purse (INR 42.25 cr) going into the IPL 2023 auction, having released their captain Kane Williamson. They could consequently go after Agarwal, as they will not only get an opening batter alongside Abhishek Sharma, but also a captaincy candidate.

The Lucknow Supergiants may also want to have a look at the Karnataka batter as they have a lack of quality Indian batting options. The bond between Agarwal and LSG captain KL Rahul may also help the former find his mojo.

Players retained by PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar.

Players released by PBKS: Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Sandeep Sharma, Writtick Chatterjee.

