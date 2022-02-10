"Childhood dream was to get the debut cap from either MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli" - Deepak Hooda

All-rounder Deepak Hooda has expressed that it was his dream to get his debut cap from either MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli. Hooda spoke about how he felt when his dream came true upon receiving the cap from former Indian skipper Virat Kohli ahead of the first ODI in Ahmedabad.

'I feel blessed to be a part of the side' - Deepak Hooda

During a candid chat with teammate Suryakumar Yadav post the second ODI, the 26-year-old said:

"I made my debut in the first ODI, it was an amazing feeling. You always work hard for that, before the match I spoke to you (Suryakumar Yadav). I feel blessed to be a part of the side. It was my childhood dream to get cap from either MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli. Getting the cap from Kohli was an amazing feeling. I worked on sidelining the distraction and work on my process."

In the video posted on BCCI.TV, he further added:

"Good things take time but keep yourself ready. Obviously, it is a blessed feeling to share the dressing room with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid. You always learn so much from them. I am just trying to learn from them. My goal is to keep working on my process with the same intent and not worry too much about outcome."

India firing despite Kohli's poor form

Team India clinched the three-match ODI series on Wednesday having successfully defended 237 runs in the second fixture. It happened courtesy of an excellent bowling display by the Men in Blue. Pacer Prasidh Krishna was adjudged Player of the Match for his sensational spell of 4/12 in nine overs.

Earlier, the Men in Blue managed a decent total on the board, thanks to Suryakumar Yadav's half century. Comeback man KL Rahul's entertaining knock (49 off 48 balls), which included four fours and two sixes, also helped the team.

Kohli has scored a total of 26 runs in two matches so far.

Also Read Article Continues below

Rohit Sharma's men will be looking for a series whitewash when the two sides meet for a final time in the third ODI on Friday. They will head to Kolkata after that to play three T20Is, starting on February 16.

Edited by Diptanil Roy