Chiseled Hardik Pandya stuns fans with new Instagram post 

Hardik Pandya has been fairly active on Instagram. The Indian all-rounder set the social media platform alight with a recent upload on Tuesday (August 10).

The Baroda star posted an image of himself showing his well-chiseled pecs and captioned the image:

"⛓🖤🤍"

The picture sees him showing off his tattooed shoulder and his trademark thick chain around his neck.

You can view the post below:

Hardik Pandya's upped his fashion game on Instagram

The Mumbai Indians all-rounder has posted a string of photos of himself showcasing his fashion sense. One of them saw him post an image of him wearing black trousers, a white shirt and topping it off with a cool pair of glasses and a hat.

He captioned the image:

"Timeless like black and white 🖤🤍"

The look also earned him some rave reviews from top stylists and fans.

In another post, Hardik Pandya was seen rocking a brown blazer with a wide-brimmed hat and shades and called it:

"Drip season 🤎 🎩⛓⌚️"

Related: Hardik Pandya's on-the-field story

Hardik Pandya has been a victim of injuries that have severely hindered his bowling abilities of late.

He struggled to bowl in India's recent tour of Sri Lanka and even lost his spot in the Test squad as a result of the injury that has curbed his chances of bowling long spells.

Former Sri Lanka first-class cricketer Anusha Samaranayake analyzed his bowling action and explained that he needs to make changes, else the issues will continue to be a spot of bother.

The National Coaching Department coach elaborated:

“I know the root cause of Pandya's back injury and it is preventable, if dealt with properly. It is very common to have back injuries on 'side on' fast blowers because they tend to close their hips at the take off point. As a result of this, they tend to have a shift, at take-off to back foot landing. Because of this issue, they cannot jump straight but are more likely to jump away while bowling.”

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava