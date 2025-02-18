"Choose your mentor wisely"- Top 10 funny memes after RCB's dominating victory vs DC in WPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) comprehensively by eight wickets in the fourth match of WPL 2025. The Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara hosted the clash on Monday, February 17. As a result, RCB remained at the top position in the points table following two convincing wins.

After being asked to bat first, Delhi Capitals got bundled out for 141 in 19.3 overs following a poor effort from their batting unit. Jemimah Rodrigues (34), Sarah Bryce (23), and Annabel Sutherland (19) started well but failed to convert their knocks into big ones. The rest of the batters did not contribute much.

Renuka Singh and Georgia Wareham starred in the bowling department for the defending champions, picking up three wickets each. Kim Garth and Ekta Bisht supported the duo by scalping two wickets apiece.

Smriti Mandhana then stole the show in the second innings with a blistering knock of 81 (47) to power her side to a win in the chase without any hassles. She put on a 107-run opening partnership with Danielle Wyatt-Hodge (42), propelling RCB into the driving seat. However, both openers departed on the brink of an easy win. Richa Ghosh (11*) and Ellyse Perry (7*) finished the formalities in the 17th over to give their team a second victory in WPL 2025.

Fans enjoyed the one-sided contest between the two teams on Monday night and reacted by sharing memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. One of the memes read:

"Choose your mentor wisely"

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

"RCB were just too good tonight"- DC captain Meg Lanning after losing the 4th match of WPL 2025

DC skipper Meg Lanning reflected on the loss at the post-match presentation and said:

"We got off to a reasonable start, but kept losing wickets. They bowled really well in the middle, pegged us back. We couldn't take the wickets at the start, disappointing that our batters got in but just couldn't carry on, myself included. RCB were just too good tonight. We felt like we could've improved a lot from game on, we always need to find a way to win the game."

She added:

"Tonight certainly not the best night. Good thing about this tournament is you come back and turn things around. It does get easier as you bat on, RCB took advantage of that. Bowlers have to bowl well with the new ball. We were 60 odd after the powerplay, but lost our way."

MI and GG will face off in the fifth match of WPL 2025 on Tuesday (February 18) at the same venue.

