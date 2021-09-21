IPL 2021: "I will be disappointed if I am not out there in the middle"- Chris Gayle

'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle is celebrating his 42nd birthday today and the southpaw was in the mood to entertain fans with his bat against the Rajasthan Royals.

Gayle was hopeful of getting a chance in the Punjab Kings' playing XI during the opening game of the UAE leg of the IPL. However, to the disappointment of fans, the management opted to go with South Africa's Aiden Markam in Gayle's No. 3 spot.

The veteran swashbuckling opener spoke to Kevin Pietersen in an exclusive interview ahead of the game where he said:

"The final XI hasn't been announced, so we have to wait and see. But if I do get the chance, I will love to gift the Universe Boss something out there and make the fans very happy."

Punjab opted to go with Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen and leg-spinner Adil Rashid as their four overseas picks in the playing XI for the ongoing game against the Royals.

We want to hit the ground running: Chris Gayle

Punjab is currently in the seventh spot in the points table. In eight games, the KL Rahul-led unit has managed just three wins.

According to Gayle, while it is a fresh start to the 14th season, the team will have to hit the ground running from the outset to give themselves the best possible chance of staying in contention for a spot in the playoffs. Gayle said:

"It is a new start, but at the same time, we want to hit the ground running. Some must-win games for us. We have to go full on and be give our best shot."

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals



Take the day off and celebrate. 👍🏻🙂 Happy birthday, @henrygayle Take the day off and celebrate. 👍🏻🙂 Happy birthday, @henrygayle.



Take the day off and celebrate. 👍🏻🙂

Also Read

The champion cricketer signed off by expressing his gratitude to his family for their constant support while admitting he would be disappointed if he doesn’t get a chance to play on his birthday. He said:

"Big shout out to the fans, thanks for the birthday wishes, much appreciated. Thanks to my family as well to my beautiful daughter Kris-Allyna... I love you, Natasha... everyone, thank you so much. I am happy to be here. 42 and going strong. I can't complain at all. If given a chance, I'd love to give you guys something out there. If I am not, that's how it is. I will be disappointed if I am not out there in the middle."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar