Chris Gayle posts hilarious video using a laptop on the beach [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Hall of Famer Chris Gayle shared a hilarious video on social media on Monday, March 24. In the clip, the Indian Premier League (IPL) legend was seen using a laptop inside water on a beach.

Ad

Gayle is one of the best entertainers the game has seen. He never leaves to entertain fans and recently shared a funny clip on Instagram. Sharing the video, the 45-year-old wrote on Instagram:

"I'm not working today."

Replying to the post, Australia's legendary pacer Brett Lee wrote:

"Surfing the net?" with a laughing emoji.

Take a look:

Ad

Trending

Gayle recently played for the West Indies Champs in the International Masters League (IML). The southpaw turned back the clock with his 70-run knock off 40 against South Africa Champions. The opening batter also slammed 39 off 19 against England Masters.

Chris Gayle holds the record for most T20 and IPL sixes

Chris Gayle holds the record for most sixes in T20 and the IPL. The Jamaica-born player has 1056 maximums in 463 T20 matches to his name. No other batter has over 1,000 sixes in the format. Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell are second and third with 908 and 733, respectively. Interestingly, all three of them come from the same country.

Ad

Fondly referred to as the 'Universe Boss', Gayle also has the highest number of sixes in the IPL - 357 in 142 matches. Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma is second on the list with 280 sixes in 258 games. Virat Kohli of RCB is third with 275 maximums.

During his IPL stint, Chris Gayle represented the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Bengaluru, and the Punjab Kings (PBKS). As a player, he failed to win a single IPL trophy.

Ad

The WI batter also holds the record for most centuries in T20s with 22 tons, including six hundreds in the IPL. Pakistan's Babar Azam is second with 11 centuries.

Overall, Chris Gayle finished with 14,562 runs in his extraordinary T20 career. In international cricket, he amassed 19,593 runs across formats, including 42 tons and 105 half-centuries. He also won the 2012 and 2016 T20 World Cup with West Indies. He was also part of the national team that won the 2004 ICC Champions Trophy.

Gayle is yet to officially retire from all forms of cricket. He last played for West Indies and in IPL in 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback