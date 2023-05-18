"Clownrisers"- Top 10 funny memes after RCB's thrashing victory vs SRH in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 65th match of IPL 2023 on Thursday, May 18 in Hyderabad. With their second consecutive dominating win, RCB have now inched closer to securing a berth in the playoffs with 14 points from 13 games.

After being asked to bat first, SRH managed to reach a respectable total of 186/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of a sensational 49-ball century from Heinrich Klaasen (104). He was the lone warrior for the home team yet again, as no other batter in the SRH line-up supported him, which eventually curbed them from reaching the 200-run mark.

It was all one-way traffic in the second innings as RCB completely outplayed the hosts. Virat Kohli hit a pristine boundary on the first ball of the chase and set the tone for the rest of the innings. He hit a flurry of boundaries, giving his side a brisk start. Faf du Plessis also joined in on the fun soon after, as they took RCB to 64/0 at the end of the powerplay.

SRH bowlers did not have any respite even after the field spread out as the veteran duo kept playing their shots and raced to their respective half-centuries. Virat Kohli took charge from there and smashed his way to a 62-ball century as Faf du Plessis (71) played second fiddle in the later half of the innings.

They both got out in the space of three balls in the end, but RCB reached 187/2 in 19.2 overs to win the match comfortably. Reflecting on the loss after the match, SRH captain Aiden Markram said:

"I thought we batted pretty well, didn't maximize as much as we wanted to, you can always find a few runs out there, left a few out in the powerplay. Klaasi played unbelievable know out there, great knock from him. It was awesome with the crowd that they turned, it's a full house and it's truly special and great fans throughout the tournament, we'd like to thank them for coming out in numbers."

"At the end of it, we're still sportsman, we hate to lose and we will look to win, look to finish the tournament to finish with a smile, it's another opportunity. Just couldn't get over the line tonight, we hung there but Virat and Faf killed the game early. We had a look at some guy, probably one less option in the powerplay but their first game and they were up against Virat and Faf, they were up put under pressure."

