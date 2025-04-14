“Colours will change but the bond won’t” - Former KKR batter poses with Phil Salt after RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match [In Picture]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Nitish Rana shared a picture on social media with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt following their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash. The two teams faced off on Sunday, April 13, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Ad

After being asked to bat first, the hosts posted 173/4 in their 20 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal led the charge with a fluent 75 off 47 balls, including 10 boundaries and two sixes.

In response, RCB openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli got off to a flying start, stitching together a dazzling 92-run stand off just 52 balls. Salt was eventually dismissed for a quickfire 65 off 33 deliveries, which included five boundaries and six maximums.

Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal then put together an unbeaten 83-run partnership off 54 balls to seal a dominant nine-wicket win for the visitors, with 15 balls to spare. Kohli stayed unbeaten on 62 off 45 balls, while Padikkal supported with a solid 40* from 28 deliveries.

Ad

Trending

Post-match, RR’s Nitish Rana shared a picture with Phil Salt on his Instagram story, captioning it:

“Colours will change but the bond won’t @phil_salt my brother.”

Nitish Rana and Phil Salt (Image via Instagram-@nitishrana_official)

The two cricketers were part of the same dressing room in IPL 2024 with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), as the franchise secured their third title under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer and mentorship of Gautam Gambhir.

Ad

Phil Salt's brilliant IPL 2025 campaign so far

England’s Phil Salt was bought by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for INR 11.50 crore during the 2025 IPL mega auction. The 28-year-old has so far lived up to expectations, amassing 208 runs in six innings at an average of 34.66 and an impressive strike rate of 185.71, including two half-centuries.

Overall, Salt has played 27 IPL matches, scoring 861 runs at an average of 34.44 and a strike rate of 177.89, with eight fifties to his name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More