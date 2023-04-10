"Coming to break his own record of 973 runs" - Fans react after RCB's Virat Kohli hits stunning half-century vs LSG in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore opener (RCB) Virat Kohli slammed an impressive half-century against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 10.

Kohli looked in sublime form in the contest and wowed the onlookers by playing some stunning strokes during his 44-ball stay at the crease. The right-handed batter completed his 46th IPL century, scoring 61 runs, including four boundaries and as many sixes.

Kohli perished to Amit Mishra in the 12th over while trying to clear the midwicket boundary, but didn't get the required elevation and eventually holed to Marcus Stoinis.

Several fans took to social media to express their joy over the former RCB captain's batting exploits. Into his third match of the season, Kohli has already hammered two half-centuries.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Chandra Shekar @Shekar4266



#ViratKohli #RCBvsLSG Well played, Virat Kohli.61 runs from 44 balls, continuing his dream touch in Chinnaswamy, He is the King on this ground. Well played, Virat Kohli. 61 runs from 44 balls, continuing his dream touch in Chinnaswamy, He is the King on this ground.#ViratKohli #RCBvsLSG https://t.co/q4ZOi219mR

Abhishek Hanbar @abhi_ph17 You can see the clear difference in quality of batsmanship between Virat Kohli and other batters. Complete daylight. 🏏 You can see the clear difference in quality of batsmanship between Virat Kohli and other batters. Complete daylight. 🏏

Anmol Nair @AnmolNair2

#RCBvsLSG #ViratKohli IPL teams getting reminded of the 2016 IPL watching King Kohli back in form. IPL teams getting reminded of the 2016 IPL watching King Kohli back in form.#RCBvsLSG #ViratKohli https://t.co/tOoNjTm0Is

Chirag Goyal @chiraggoyal2734



#GOAT𓃵 Well played, #ViratKohli𓃵 61 runs from 44 balls, continuing his dream touch in Chinnaswamy, He is the King on this ground. Well played, #ViratKohli𓃵61 runs from 44 balls, continuing his dream touch in Chinnaswamy, He is the King on this ground.#GOAT𓃵 https://t.co/0fPL1vBugw

Kush Pasari @KushPasari

#ViratKohli #RCBvsLSG Kohli is from another planet. The shots. The confidence. My man is back. Kohli is from another planet. The shots. The confidence. My man is back.#ViratKohli #RCBvsLSG

Raj 🐺 @the__choosenone



See how other batsmen are struggling !



#RCBvsLSG #ViratKohli𓃵 It's not that easy to hit boundaries as virat made it look till he was batting !See how other batsmen are struggling ! It's not that easy to hit boundaries as virat made it look till he was batting !See how other batsmen are struggling ! #RCBvsLSG #ViratKohli𓃵

AnuP MaHapatrA @am_i_anup Some Kohli's Epic Shot that We Witnessed Tuday. Well played but A Century Missing #RCBvLSG Some Kohli's Epic Shot that We Witnessed Tuday. Well played but A Century Missing #RCBvLSG

priyanshu_18🏏 @Pm18pm3

#IPL #RCBvsLSG Virat Kohli smashing wood. Reminds me of 2021 series. Brilliant to see. Not many can do, but he does very well against raw pace. Virat Kohli smashing wood. Reminds me of 2021 series. Brilliant to see. Not many can do, but he does very well against raw pace.#IPL #RCBvsLSG

«GTM» Virat⁷⁵ @Virat_Anushka @mufaddal_vohra Virat Kohli is coming to Break his own record of 973 runs. @mufaddal_vohra Virat Kohli is coming to Break his own record of 973 runs.

It is worth mentioning that with this knock, Kohli became the second player to score a half-century against all the active IPL teams. Furthermore, he is also the only batter to register 50+ scores against 13 different teams in the cash-rich league.

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis help RCB get off to an impressive start against LSG

KL Rahul won the toss for LSG and decided to field first. RCB openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis got their team off to a brilliant start, stitching together a stunning 96-run partnership off 69 balls.

Kohli has looked in spectacular touch so far in the competition. He started off with a breathtaking unbeaten 82-run knock in the team's opening fixture against Mumbai Indians (MI).

The star batter's form will be key for the Bangalore-based side as they look to clinch their maiden IPL title this year.

RCB are currently placed seventh in the points table and have two points in their kitty.

