"Coming to break his own record of 973 runs" - Fans react after RCB's Virat Kohli hits stunning half-century vs LSG in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore opener (RCB) Virat Kohli slammed an impressive half-century against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 10.
Kohli looked in sublime form in the contest and wowed the onlookers by playing some stunning strokes during his 44-ball stay at the crease. The right-handed batter completed his 46th IPL century, scoring 61 runs, including four boundaries and as many sixes.
Kohli perished to Amit Mishra in the 12th over while trying to clear the midwicket boundary, but didn't get the required elevation and eventually holed to Marcus Stoinis.
Several fans took to social media to express their joy over the former RCB captain's batting exploits. Into his third match of the season, Kohli has already hammered two half-centuries.
It is worth mentioning that with this knock, Kohli became the second player to score a half-century against all the active IPL teams. Furthermore, he is also the only batter to register 50+ scores against 13 different teams in the cash-rich league.
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis help RCB get off to an impressive start against LSG
KL Rahul won the toss for LSG and decided to field first. RCB openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis got their team off to a brilliant start, stitching together a stunning 96-run partnership off 69 balls.
Kohli has looked in spectacular touch so far in the competition. He started off with a breathtaking unbeaten 82-run knock in the team's opening fixture against Mumbai Indians (MI).
The star batter's form will be key for the Bangalore-based side as they look to clinch their maiden IPL title this year.
RCB are currently placed seventh in the points table and have two points in their kitty.
