"Comparing Shubman Gill with any other young Indian batsman in India is a crime" - Fans hail star opener for sublime 76 in GT vs SRH IPL 2025 clash

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill produced another batting masterclass in the IPL 2025 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 2. The 25-year-old scored a breathtaking 76 off 38 deliveries with 10 boundaries and two maximums before his innings ended on a run-out.

It was Gill's third consecutive half-century and a fifth in his last seven innings after a slow start to the tournament. The stylish opener took his tally to 465 runs in the season at an average of 51.66 and a strike rate of 162.02 in 10 outings.

There was a question mark over Gill's fitness coming into the SRH clash after the GT skipper did not take the field in the second innings of the side's defeat to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) due to a back spasm.

However, he looked sublime from the word go, drawing massive praise from fans on Twitter.

Here are some of the best reactions:

"Three fifties in a row, and two of them could have easily been hundreds. Comparing Shubman Gill with any other young batsman in India is a crime, he is miles ahead everyone else," said a fan.

Fans continued to hail Gill for his outstanding knock, saying:

"Watching Gill bats is like poetry—every shot flows with elegance, every movement effortless and precise. He blends classic technique with fearless intent, crafting beauty with every stroke."

"I'm going to introduce a new name of Shubman gill that is King Shubman," tweeted a fan.

"There's something special about this man and his relation with the Narendra Modi Stadium. He's complete a different beast in this particular stadium. Opposition's legs start shaking when they get to know that they are going to face Shubman Gill in Ahmedabad. My gosh what a player he is in this ground. Absolutely magnificent," a fan said.

Shubman Gill's heroics propel GT to massive total against SRH

Shubman Gill's brilliant knock helped GT finish on a massive 224/6 in 20 overs against a hapless SRH attack. Gill and his opening partner, Sai Sudharsan, provided their customary excellent partnership of 87 in just 41 deliveries.

GT's No. 3 Jos Buttler continued his incredible form with another breathtaking knock of 64 from 37 balls. Gill added another valuable 62 with Buttler for the second wicket to take GT to a sensational 149/2 in 13 overs.

GT are coming off a shocking defeat to RR, where they scored 209 only to see it chased down in the 16th over. A win in the ongoing SRH encounter will take GT to 14 points in 10 matches, leveling them on points with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More