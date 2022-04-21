"Competition chal raha Virat and Rohit ke beech" - Twiteratti react after MI captain bags a duck vs CSK

Rohit Sharma's poor run with the bat continued in IPL 2022. He bagged a duck against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday (April 21) at the DY Patil Sports Academy.
Asked to bat first, Mumbai lost their captain on only the second ball of the innings. Rohit tried to push at a fullish delivery from Mukesh Choudhary. However, the bat turned on impact and the ball hit the inner half and tossed to mid-on. Mitchell Santner took a few steps forward to complete the catch.
With this dismissal, the 'Hitman' bagged his 14th duck of the IPL, the most by a batter in the history of the competition. Mumbai lost their first wicket without any runs on the scoreboard.
Meanwhile, fans were livid with Rohit's rough patch of form and slammed him on social media.
Many jokingly said that it was a cordial gesture towards Virat Kohli, who also scored a duck in Royal Challengers Bangalore's last fixture.
Here are some reactions:
Meanwhile, Mumbai have had an awful start to the game. Mukesh Choudhary knocked over Ishan Kishan in the same over before getting the better of Dewald Brevis in the fourth over.
Suryakumar Yadav tried to steer the innings alongside Tilak Varma and added a small partnership before Mitchell Santner dismissed Mumbai's No.4 batter. Suryakumar looked in red-hot form during his 21-ball 32 run knock but holed out to the deep square leg fielder in an attempt to break the shackles.
Chennai will now hope to wrap up the innings as soon as possible and chase down the total to secure their second win of the season.
"Rohit Sharma has not lived up to expectations" - Ajay Jadeja
Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja feels the MI captain has had a rocky start to IPL 2022 and has not played to his potential in the first seven games of the tournament.
Speaking on Cricbuzz, the cricket expert said:
“Mumbai, as a team, are struggling, Rohit Sharma has not lived up to expectations. Ishan Kishan’s numbers are good, but he has had to work hard for his runs. He has not looked his usual fluent self out in the middle. And, with two of three from the engine room gone (Pandya brothers), even Kieron Pollard is not able to do much."
The 33-year-old talismanic run-scorer has accumulated only 114 runs in seven matches at an average of 16.29. His poor returns pretty much sum up Mumbai's campaign in the 15th edition of the cash-rich league, where they have lost all six of their games so far.