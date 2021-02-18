Sunrisers Hyderabad 2021 players list: Complete list of SRH players for IPL 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be delighted with the business they did at the IPL 2021 auction, after covering almost all the bases they had to. SRH didn't have much shopping to do, but they ensured that they plugged all the holes in their team with the INR 10.75 crores left in their kitty.

SRH bought all-rounder Jagadeesha Suchith for just INR 30 lakhs, which is a decent buy since he has IPL experience and has also won the title with the Mumbai Indians.

The Sunrisers also brought in T20 specialist Mujeeb ur Rahman. The 19-year-old didn't have the greatest of seasons with Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) last year and was released ahead of IPL 2021. Rahman was bought for his base price of INR 1.5 crore, which is an absolute bargain for such a talented bowler.

However, the signing that created the most headlines was that of Kedar Jadhav. The veteran batsman scored just 82 runs in six IPL games last season for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and was released by the franchise this year.

Jadhav's base price of INR 2 crores raised a few eyebrows, but SRH didn't have any issues with this and appear to have faith in his experience. SRH must feel Jadhav has a role to play in their lower-order and he will also also be handy with his off-spin.

SRH full squad and player list for IPL 2021

Kedar Jadhav

SRH squad for IPL 2021: David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Sreevats Goswami, Vijay Shankar, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kedar Jadhav, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb ur Rahman.