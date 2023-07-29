Corey Anderson picks his all-time T20 XI, includes Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni but leaves out Rohit Sharma

Former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson recently picked his all-time T20 XI. He picked former Indian captains MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in his team but ignored the current Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.

Anderson was a member of the New Zealand cricket team from 2012 to 2018. He represented the Blackcaps in all three formats before retiring in 2020 and moving to the United States. The all-rounder joined the San Francisco Unicorns as a local player in the inaugural edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC).

On the sidelines of MLC 2023, Anderson spoke to Swagcricket, where he was asked to pick his all-time T20 XI. The former Kiwi all-rounder picked Chris Gayle and Shane Watson as the openers. He picked his former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates Kohli and AB de Villiers in the middle-order, followed by England captain Jos Buttler.

To make the batting lineup more destructive, Anderson added West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell and Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni as the finishers. He also named Dhoni as the captain and wicketkeeper of his team.

Corey Anderson selected Shane Bond and Lasith Malinga in his all-time XI

Corey Anderson named two spinners and two fast bowlers in his all-time XI. He went with Rashid Khan and Sunil Narine in the spin attack. The two players are not only top-quality bowlers but they can also contribute their bit with the bat.

Anderson picked Shane Bond and Lasith Malinga as the two pacers. Bond was beyond his prime when T20 cricket became popular, but still, Anderson selected him as the only New Zealand player in his all-time XI.

All-time T20 XI of Corey Anderson: 1. Chris Gayle 2. Shane Watson 3. Virat Kohli 4. AB de Villiers 5. Jos Buttler 6. Andre Russell 7. MS Dhoni (c and wk) 8. Rashid Khan 9. Sunil Narine 10. Lasith Malinga 11. Shane Bond.

