"Costume hi achha hai, inka game play to achhai hai hi nahi" - Shah Rukh Khan opens up on KKR's saddest moment ahead of IPL 2024 final

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan recently recalled the saddest moment as the franchise's owner. He mentioned how despite having a formidable lineup, the team kept losing in the initial years.

Khan disclosed that during KKR's early years, someone had remarked that only the side's jersey was nice, not their on-field performances. The celebrated actor suggested that such comments used to hurt him.

Expressing his delight over Kolkata turning things around with Gautam Gambhir's addition, here's what Shah Rukh said during a conversation with Star Sports:

"I still remember, which was the saddest moment, kisi ne mujhe aise bola 'inka costume hi achha hai, inka game play to achhai hai hi nahi' (someday said to me 'only their jersey is nice, not their game'). I remember some expert talking this. It used to hurt. To come back with GG (Gautam Gambhir) and do this was outstanding. It taught us how to lose but never be losers and never give up hope. Sports teaches you that."

Expand Tweet

Under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir, Kolkata won the IPL trophies in 2012 and 2014. The former KKR captain was roped in for a mentorship role ahead of the ongoing season, and the decision has done wonders for the side.

KKR are set to feature in their fourth final as they take on the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26, in the summit clash of IPL 2024.

"He is the best owner I have worked with" - Gautam Gambhir on Shah Rukh Khan

KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir reserved high praise on Shah Rukh Khan's working style as the co-owner of the Kolkata-based side. He spoke about how the popular actor has given the team management complete freedom.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, here's what Gambhir said about his relationship with Shah Rukh:

"I have a fabulous relation with him (Shah Rukh Khan). He is the best owner I have worked with. The reason is not just that he is humble, or he is pretty grounded. There are many reasons. When you come into the profession of sports, this is such a big leveller. There are no retakes as well. In movies, you can get retakes but in cricket or sports in general, if you play a wrong shot or bowled a wrong delivery, there are no retakes."

"I don't think he has ever interfered in cricketing matters, and it is a big thing for someone like me. Because you have that freedom or decision-making, you have that freedom and trust. I know that whatever decision I will take, he will back me. That is the reason we have got results as well," he added.

Shah Rukh Khan is expected to be in the stands in Chennai to cheer for KKR in the IPL 2024 final against SRH. The match kicks off at 7:30 PM IST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback