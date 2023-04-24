"Could it be their year?" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's IPL 2023 win vs Rajasthan Royals

Aakash Chopra has questioned whether the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) could end their Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy drought this year on the back of their bowling might.

The Bengaluru-based franchise set a 190-run target for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their IPL 2023 clash on Sunday, April 23. Their bowlers then restricted Sanju Samson and Co. to 182/6 to register a narrow seven-run win, their second consecutive victory under Virat Kohli's captaincy.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that bowling is RCB's stronger suit this season and could help them go all the way, elaborating:

"Bowling is this time Bangalore's strength. Could it be their year? Can it happen? When you see the batting, you feel it cannot happen, but if you see the bowling, you feel it can happen. They say batters win you matches, bowlers win you tournaments. This team's bowling is doing the job."

The former Indian opener highlighted that RCB winning the game while donning the green jersey is a good omen for the franchise, explaining:

"Bangalore's story is about the green jersey. They won three games while wearing the green jersey before this and all three times they qualified for the playoffs. They have won this time as well, it was their fourth win in the green jersey."

RCB are currently placed fifth in the IPL 2023 points table. They are among five teams who have garnered eight points thus far but are fourth on that list based on net run rate.

"It is 100% true but they do the job" - Aakash Chopra on Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Virat Kohli delivering for RCB

Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell bailed their team out of trouble against the Rajasthan Royals. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Royal Challengers Bangalore might be overreliant on Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Virat Kohli in the batting department but the trio are invariably doing their job, stating:

"When Bangalore came to bat, Trent Boult dismissed Virat Kohli off the first ball. We are repeatedly saying that this team is overdependent on just three batters - Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Virat Kohli. It is 100% true but they do the job."

The reputed commentator added that Du Plessis (62 off 39) and Maxwell (77 off 44) carried RCB's batting after Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck against RR, saying:

"If Kohli got out this time, Faf is not taking the name of stopping. Faf is absolutely incredible. If you are so consistent, play international cricket. Maxwell said he will carry the burden if there are problems in the rest of the batting order. He is scoring runs whenever he is playing in Chinnaswamy."

Maxwell joined Du Plessis in the middle when RCB were in a spot of bother at 12/2 in 2.1 overs. The duo added 127 runs in the next 11 overs to change the complexion of the game.

