Barbados Tridents renamed Royals as RR owners buy majority stake in CPL franchise

Rajasthan Royals owners - The Royal Sports Group - bought a majority stake in the Barbados Tridents, thereby becoming the third IPL franchise to own a team in the Caribbean Premier League.

KKR owners (Red Chillies Entertainment) bought the Trinbago Knight Riders in 2015 while the PBKS owners (KPH Dream Cricket Pvt Ltd.) bought the St. Lucia Zouks last year. CPL 2021 is set to take place from August 26 to September 15.

The Barbados-based franchise has won the league twice, the last time being in 2019. However, they were unable to defend the title as they finished 5th last season with just 3 wins in 10 games.

The opportunity was too good to be missed: Royals owner Manoj Badale

The Royals Group will have an 80% stake in the franchise while the rest of it shall stay with the principal of CMG companies Manish Patel, who previously owned the Jamaica Tallawahs from 2014-16.Manoj Badale, the owner of RR, had the following to say to ESPNcricinfo on the acquisition of the CPL franchise:

"The idea of creating a global network behind the Royals brand is something that we are keen to do for many many years, It was the opportunity too good to miss. The IPL is only on our screen for a short period of the annual calendar. Secondly, it gives our fans an opportunity to follow Royals teams across the world and in different locations. Thirdly, from a cricketing perspective to trial new things."

While Jason Holder will remain the captain of the Barbados franchise, Kumar Sangakkara, besides being the director of RR in the IPL, will also look after CPL operations. Sangakkara welcomed the addition of the CPL franchise to the Royals group.

"The Caribbean talent could be utilised to "innovate and develop strategies" for the growth of the Royals group."

Soon after the completion of the 2021 edition of the CPL, Sangakkara will turn his attention to the rest of the IPL that restarts in the UAE on September 19.

