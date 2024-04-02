"Crazy stuff" - Dodda Ganesh questions Vijaykumar Vyshak's absence from RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 clash

Former Indian cricketer Dodda Ganesh has questioned the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) decision to omit Vijaykumar Vyshak in the XI for the fixture against the Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday (April 2). Ganesh took to his official account on X and called out the think tank for what he considers a selection error.

With the Bengaluru-based franchise winning only one of their three matches and suffering a heavy defeat in their last fixture to the Kolkata Knight Riders, they dropped Alzarri Joseph. Despite bowling economically against the Knight Riders, the rookie pacer is only on the impact substitute list.

Taking to X, the 50-year-old wrote:

"Vyshak despite being the best bowler in the last game doesn’t start in the playing XI, and the fact that RCB is bowling first it’s highly unlikely he’ll get to bowl as an IP. Crazy stuff from the RCB think tank."

The toss went in the favor of Faf du Plessis, who chose to bowl first at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Vijaykumar Vyshak made his IPL debut in the 2023 edition

The right-arm pacer made his first appearance in IPL in the 2023 edition and impressed, picking up nine wickets in seven matches at 28. He performed impressively against the Knight Riders and stopped the bleeding of runs after Phil Salt and Sunil Narine blasted more than 80 runs while chasing 183.

Amid the carnage, the 27-year-old's figures read 4-0-23-1. The latest central contract list announced by the BCCI also saw the board offer him an exclusive fast-bowling contract, making him one of the few cricketers in the category.

RCB's only win in IPL 2024 came against the Punjab Kings when Virat Kohli made a major contribution, hitting 77 off 49 deliveries, laced with 11 fours and two sixes. He was also the standout batter against the Knight Riders in their last game but didn't get much assistance from the remaining batters.