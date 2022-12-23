"Cross your fingers; it's a little bit like that" - Stephen Fleming on CSK's plans for IPL 2023 mini-auction

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming is hopeful of assembling a formidable squad by executing their plans at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction.

Fleming and the rest of the CSK entourage have been part of the auctions before, including the most recent mega-auction.

The Super Kings have cultivated a reputation for being one of the most shrewd contingents on the auction table, often driving the price up and claiming bargain purchases.

Stating that the management has devised a plan for the mini-auction, Fleming told the franchise's social media handles:

"Cross your fingers; it's a little bit like that. We go in with the best laid plans, and we are hoping that they come through. But often you have to pivot, and often other teams can have exactly the same plans as you and have a little bit more money."

He continued:

So, cross your fingers, we have the best intentions to get the best team with the purse that we have and that is what we will do."

Franchise CEO Kasi Vishwanath is also expected to be part of the auction table, much like the previous editions of the event along with other members of the management.

CSK have INR 20.45 crore left for IPL 2023 mini-auction

CSK finished a disappointing ninth in the previous edition of the IPL, with their campaign marred by injuries and off-field issues.

Ravindra Jadeja, who was appointed as captain at the start of the season, was replaced by MS Dhoni at the mid-way mark of the campaign. The all-rounder did not feature further in the season after suffering an injury.

Chennai Super Kings @ChennaiIPL



Let’s bring home a whole lot of Yellove today!



- 2.30 PM



#SuperAuction #WhistlePodu 🦁 The pride grows bigger today! 🦁Let’s bring home a whole lot of Yellove today!- 2.30 PM The pride grows bigger today! 🦁Let’s bring home a whole lot of Yellove today! 💛⏰ - 2.30 PM#SuperAuction #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 https://t.co/vcUNu4wyAK

The four-time IPL winners have a total of seven slots remaining, out of which two are reserved for overseas players. They released the likes of Chris Jordan and Adam Milne following poor outings in the previous season.

Senior all-rounder Dwayne Bravo announced his IPL retirement after being released and was soon appointed as the franchise's bowling coach. The IPL 2023 mini-auction will take place today, December 23, in Kochi.

Who will be the Yellow Army's biggest acquisition at the IPL 2023 mini-auction? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: Overseas players barring Sri Lankans and Bangladeshis set to be available for the entirety of IPL 2023 - Reports

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 2. Follow Sportskeeda for the Live Cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes