Overseas players barring Sri Lankans and Bangladeshis set to available for the entirety of IPL 2023 - Reports 

The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2023, will see almost full participation of overseas players over the course of the tournament. With the competition receiving a dedicated window in the ICC's Future Tours Programme (FTP) for 2023-27, there are negligible international matches clashing, leading to the unobstructed availability of players.

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has already informed all 10 franchises over the availability of overseas players. A report by Cricbuzz states that Sri Lanka and Bangladesh players will not be available for the entirety of the tournament.

The BCCI mail, which pertains to the availability of players from Australia, read:

"Full Availability. Players selected for ODI series against Afghanistan will be available from 30 March. Players playing final of Sheffield Shield to be available from 28 March."

England players are expected to be available to represent their franchise for the entire duration of the tournament. The team have a crucial home season coming up beginning on June 1, which includes the highly-anticipated Ashes series.

The Ben Stokes-led side will begin their home season with a one-off Test against Ireland, before facing Australia in a grueling five-match Test series from June 16 onwards.

Bangladesh players will be available to play in the IPL from April 8 to May 1, following which the players involved in the bilateral series against Ireland will depart. The side will tour Bangladesh to compete in three ODIs and four T20Is in May 2022.

A major aspect of the mail involves Sri Lankan players, who are set to miss the initial matches of the tournament. They are slated to join franchise camps on April 8, with the competition slated to begin on either March 31 or April 1.

Players from other nations like the West Indies, New Zealand, and South Africa should be able to play over the course of the tournament without any major hiccups.

IPL 2023 mini-auction to be held on December 23

The first step to IPL 2023, which sees a major upgrade in the form of the Impact Player rule as well as the re-introduction of the home-and-away format, will be the mini-auction.

Franchises submitted their list of retained and released players last month itself and will face each other at the auction table in a bid to revamp their respective squads.

The IPL 2023 mini-auction will take place on Friday, December 23 in Kochi.

