"Crossing all bridges of doubt and into love" - Virat Kohli shares a heartwarming picture with wife Anushka Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli shared a heartwarming picture with his wife Anushka Sharma on Thursday, March 30.

In an image shared on Instagram, Kohli was seen crossing a footbridge with Anushka, with trekking bags on their shoulders.

The former Indian captain captioned it:

"Crossing all bridges of doubt and into love ❤️ 👨‍👩‍👧"

The picture was loved by one and all and was shared multiple times across all social media platforms. At the time of writing, it was liked by over 15 lakh people and over 1000 people commented on the post.

The power couple were recently spotted together at the Indian Sports Honors event in Mumbai, where athletes from all disciplines were felicitated for their incredible contributions.

Virat Kohli will next be seen in action in IPL 2023

After a grueling home season, Virat Kohli will be seen in action in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He has already joined the RCB camp and has kickstarted his preparations for the upcoming campaign. His form will be crucial as the Royal Challengers continue their hunt for their maiden IPL trophy.

He was also present at the RCB Unbox event on Sunday, March 26, where former greats AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle were inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Bangalore will begin their IPL 2023 campaign against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, April 2, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB squad for IPL 2023

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf Du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahemad, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, and Micheal Bracewell.

Also Read: "He could get Player of the Tournament" - Steve Harmison makes big claim on Harry Brook

Poll : 0 votes