"He could get Player of the Tournament" - Steve Harmison makes big claim on Harry Brook

Former England fast bowler Steve Harmison recently backed SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Harry Brook to win the Player of the Tournament award in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

After a prolific start to his international career, Brook bagged a ₹13.5 crore deal in his maiden IPL appearance. He is expected to play a key role for the Hyderabad franchise as they look to put up a good performance after finishing eighth last year.

Ahead of the campaign, Harmison made big predictions about the 24-year-old English batter.

"I think he might start with an orange cap as well. I think Harry Brooke is going to be the best player. I think he could get Player of the Tournament," Harmison was quoted as saying by givemesport.

Brook is a gun batter in the middle order and has amassed 2432 runs in 93 T20 innings at a strike rate of close to 150. He has already participated in the T20 Blast, the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and the Big Bash League (BBL).

"Brook could be the icing on the cake for them" - Steve Harmison

Steve Harmison further reckoned that SRH did good business at the IPL 2023 mini-auction that took place in December last year. They roped in the likes of Adil Rashid, Heinrich Klaasen, Harry Brook, and Mayank Agarwal, among others.

"When you're on a wave like he's on, things just seem to fall into place. Sometimes they sort of nosedive and dive-bomb, but I don't see it with Harry. For me, I think he might start with an orange cap because he's in an orange kit," he continued.

"I've got a funny feeling if he's around for the whole series. The Sunrisers, I think they've done some decent business. I think they've got some decent business over the line. I think Brooke could be the icing on the cake for them and I think he might just score the runs," Harmison added.

SRH will begin their IPL 2023 campaign against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, April 2.

