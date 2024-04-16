"Cry-Baby of the Year"- To 10 funny memes after RCB's loss in IPL 2024 clash vs SRH in a run-fest

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered a comfortable 25-run win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 30th IPL 2024 match on Monday, April 15. M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru hosted the clash. RCB remained at the bottom, while SRH stayed put in the fourth spot in the points table after the match.

After being asked to bat first, SRH notched up a mammoth total of 287/3 and broke their own record of the highest score in IPL history. Travis Head (102) set up the platform for his team to script history with a scintillating ton. Heinrich Klaasen (67), Abhishek Sharma (34), Aiden Markram (32*), and Abdul Samad (37*) complemented him well with impactful knocks.

In reply, RCB managed to reach a huge total of 262/7 in 20 overs and eventually fell 25 runs short. Faf du Plessis (62) and Virat Kohli (42) gave a brisk start to the home team in the steep chase. But the hosts lost wickets in clusters after the powerplay, which derailed their momentum.

Dinesh Karthik then played a blistering knock of 83 (35) and tried his best to give RCB fans a ray of hope. However, due to no support from the other end, it proved to be too much for Karthik alone.

Fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring IPL 2024 match between SRH and RCB on Monday night. They expressed their reactions to the action by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"It was crazy the amount of runs that were scored today"- RCB captain Faf du Plessis after loss vs SRH in IPL 2024 encounter

At the post-match presentation, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis reflected on the action that unfolded during the match and said:

"Proper T20 wicket. It was crazy the amount of runs that were scored today. Is a world record I guess. Yeah it's tough, we have done quite a few things behind the closed doors but the different things hasn't been working. Game of cricket is difficult when the confidence is down. When you are not on top of your game, there is nowhere to hide. We have to keep trying some different things, maybe bring in leg spin in the middle overs."

Du Plessis further continued:

"Yeah I think similar from our batting perspective. We wanted to up the ante post the powerplay with the scores being put up. The boys never gave up, there is a bit of fight in us but 30-40 runs too many from the bowling perspective.

"I mean that's important, you need to go away and freshen your minds. It's a mental game and when you have defeats like this you can feel that your mind can explode. Really was an uphill task for us."

KKR will face RR in the next match of IPL 2024 on Tuesday at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

