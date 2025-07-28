CSK all-rounder gets call-up to England squad for ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

England have called up Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Jamie Overton to their squad for the fifth Test against India. The game begins on Thursday, July 31, at The Oval.Jamie Overton made his Test debut in 2022 against New Zealand at Leeds. However, that is the only game he has played in the format so far. Thus, a recall to the squad could see him playing a Test for the very first time since his debut.The 31-year-old played a game for Surrey against Yorkshire in the County Championship last week. In the fourth Test, the English bowlers toiled hard, bowling 257.1 overs across two innings. With just three days before the fifth Test, workload and the need for fresh legs could be the reason to bring back Overton.This is the only change to their squad from the fourth game. Overton bagged two wickets in his only Test. The right-arm pacer has played 98 first-class matches, picking up 237 wickets at an average of 31.23. He also scored 97 in his only Test with the bat.England squad for fifth Test: Ben Stokes (C), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes. England will aim to seal the series at The OvalEngland would have fancied themselves of winning the series in the fourth Test in Manchester. They bowled India out for 358 in the first innings and posted a huge total of 669, gaining a massive 311-run led. Captain Ben Stokes and Joe Root slammed brilliant centuries.In the second essay, they even started on a terrific note, reducing India to 0/2 in no time. Captain Shubman Gill and KL Rahul then took the visitors to 174/2 at the end of day four, putting up a fight.While the hosts would have expected to bag eight wickets on the final day, the Indian batters continued to show resiliance. England managed to pick only two more wickets and India ended on 425/4 with the game ending in a draw.Being 2-1 ahead, the hosts are still in with an opportunity to seal the series. They will be keen to win at The Oval and take the series 3-1.