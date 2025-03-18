CSK announce New Zealand duo's arrival at IPL 2025 camp with special video [Watch]

On Monday, March 17, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared a clip announcing the arrival of New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, which kicks off on March 22. The duo were part of the recently concluded 2025 Champions Trophy for New Zealand.

The Kiwis were defeated by India in the final by four wickets on March 9 in Dubai. Meanwhile, Rachin was awarded Player of the Tournament for his standout performances. He was the leading run-scorer with 263 in four innings at an average of 65.75.

With IPL 2025 just days away, the dynamic Kiwi duo has now joined the CSK camp. The Super Kings posted a clip on their official X account, captioning the video:

“Double daring entry into the den!”

The five-time IPL champions, CSK, will begin their campaign on March 23, taking on five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Ruturaj Gaikwad will continue as captain for the second consecutive year, with the goal of leading the team to the playoffs after their failure to qualify in the 2024 season.

A look at Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway's records in the IPL

Chennai Super Kings secured Rachin Ravindra’s services for INR 1.8 crore ahead of IPL 2024. The 25-year-old featured in 10 matches that season, scoring 222 runs at an average of 22.20, including a half-century.

However, he was not retained before the 2025 mega auction. Nevertheless, the Super Kings bought him again, purchasing him for INR 4 crore. Ravindra will now look to make an even greater contribution this season.

On the other hand, Devon Conway joined CSK in 2022, scoring 252 runs in seven innings at an average of 42, including three fifties. He had a standout 2023 season, accumulating 672 runs in 15 innings at an average of 51.69, with six fifties.

Conway missed the 2024 edition due to injury and was subsequently not retained ahead of the mega auction. However, CSK made a strong move to bring him back for INR 6.25 crore. Overall, the 33-year-old has scored 924 runs in 23 matches at an average of 48.63, including nine fifties.

