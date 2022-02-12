CSK Auction 2022: Full list of players bought by Chennai Super Kings on Day 1 of IPL 2022 Auction

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had an interesting outing on Day 1 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in Bengaluru.

Prior to the mega event, the Men in Yellow retained Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali. At the auction, they attempted to sign as much of the core that led them to their fourth IPL title in the 2021 season. CSK bid for names like Faf du Plessis and Shardul Thakur, but missed out on them by big margins.

Although CSK were reluctant to spend big on their targets, they eventually had to shell out significant sums of money in a testing auction that had interesting dynamics throughout.

Here is a list of the players CSK signed on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 auction.

CSK players list after Day 1 of IPL 2022 Auction

Player Price in INR crore Robin Uthappa 2 Dwayne Bravo 4.4 Ambati Rayudu 6.7 Deepak Chahar 14 KM Asif 0.2 Tushar Deshpande 0.2

Apart from Deshpande, all the others have played for CSK in the past. Even Deshpande has been involved with the franchise as a net bowler. While Uthappa, Bravo, Rayudu and Chahar played integral roles in the team's title triumph in 2021, Asif hasn't gotten many opportunities to prove his worth in the IPL.

On Day 2 of the IPL 2022 auction, CSK will aim to move towards a younger team. Most of their players are on the wrong side of 30 and don't have many years of cricket left at the top level. With around INR 20 crore left in their purse, the four-time IPL champions have the funds to make big moves. It remains to be seen if any of them materialize.

Edited by Sai Krishna

