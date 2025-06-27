CSK batter not included as New Zealand announce squad for T20 tri-series in Zimbabwe involving South Africa

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Devon Conway has been left out of New Zealand's T20I squad for the tri-series in Zimbabwe. The third team in the series are brand new World Test Championship (WTC) winners South Africa.
The Kiwis announced their squad for the same, with Conway among several big names missing out. The 33-year-old played only six matches for CSK in IPL 2025, scoring 156 runs at an average of 26 and a strike-rate of 131.09 with two half-centuries to his name.
The left-hander has represented New Zealand in 50 T20Is so far, scoring 1,408 runs at an average of 38.05 and a strike-rate of 127.76. Conway last featured in a T20I during the 2024 T20 World Cup.
Among other notable absentees are former captain Kane Williamson and pacers Lockie Ferguson, Ben Sears, and Kyle Jamieson. Williamson made himself unavailable for selection while Ferguson, who picked up an injury during the IPL, has been rested.
The tri-series is set to begin on July 14 in Harare.
Mitchell Santner to lead New Zealand
Meanwhile, Mitchell Santner, who missed the previous T20I series against Pakistan in March due to his participation in IPL 2025, is back and will lead the side in the upcoming tri-series.
Santner led New Zealand at the 2025 Champions Trophy, where they made it to the final but lost to India.
Along with Santner, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra make their return to the squad; the pair also missed the last series due to IPL 2025. Also returning is pacer Adam Milne, batters Finn Allen and Tim Seifert. Uncapped batter Bevon Jacobs has also been included in the 15-man squad.
New Zealand squad for T20I tri-series: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.
This series will mark the beginning of the road to the T20 World Cup. The marquee ICC event is set to be held in India and Sri Lanka in February and March of 2026.
