CSK captain slams massive six during 89-run knock in Ranji Trophy 2024-25 [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad entertained fans with a quickfire knock in Maharashtra's ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Baroda in Nashik. After being out for just 10 runs in his team's first innings, the right-hander redeemed himself with an impactful 89-run knock in the subsequent essay.

Ruturaj scored the runs in just 83 balls. He hit 14 fours and two sixes during his stay at the crease. The 27-year-old slammed a massive six on the leg side off a fast bowler. The video of the authoritative shot was shared by CSK on Instagram story.

You can watch the clip below:

It is worth mentioning that Ruturaj Gaikwad has looked impressive form with the bat in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25. He has amassed 330 runs across five innings at an average of 66. The talented player has two fifties and one century to his name in this edition.

Ruturaj will lead CSK in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He took over the captaincy reins from MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2024. The side's campaign ended with a heartbreaking 27-run loss in their final league match. The five-time champions claimed seven wins and as many losses, finishing fifth in the points table.

"There are so many people competing for two spots" - Ravichandran Ashwin on CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's absence from India's T20I team

Ruturaj Gaikwad has not been featured in India's T20I, playing XI since July 2014. Speaking about the CSK skipper's absence, veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin pointed out India's problem of plenty.

Ashwin noted that Ruturaj hasn't had a lot of opportunities at the highest level, despite a brilliant unbeaten knock of 123 against Australia in the home T20I series against Australia in 2023.

Speaking on his Hindi YouTube channel, he stated (via NDTV):

"India's top order is packed. Up top, we have a lot of contenders. Ruturaj, Yashasvi, Shubman Gill... they are either playing one-day cricket or aren't in the scheme of things. In his last T20I, Gaikwad scored a 100, took Maxwell to the cleaners. But he hasn't gotten an opportunity since. It's because there are so many people competing for two spots."

"Sanju Samson has taken one out of those two places. He scored two centuries. And came out of the syllabus. A No. 3 batter opened, scored runs and booked his slot. For the other one, pressure was mounting on Abhishek Sharma. He knew that players were gunning for that slot, including Gaikwad. The way he played under pressure. He got a message from the team management that you have the freedom to go and play carefree," he added.

Ravichandran Ashwin will play under Ruturaj's captaincy in IPL 2025. It was a homecoming for him as he was roped in by Chennai for a whopping ₹9.75 crore at the IPL 2025 auction.

