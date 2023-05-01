CSK coach Stephen Fleming comments on whether IPL 2023 will be MS Dhoni's last season 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming responded to a question about MS Dhoni's retirement from IPL during the post-match press conference at the end of the game against the Punjab Kings on Sunday, April 30.

CSK hosted PBKS for a match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. It was a nail-biting thriller, where Punjab successfully chased down a 201-run target in a last-ball thriller.

While the CSK fans would be disappointed with the result, they were delighted to see captain MS Dhoni smash two sixes off the innings' last two balls.

Many fans feel that IPL 2023 will be Dhoni's last season. Even the CSK skipper himself has subtly hinted that the ongoing tournament could be his last as a player for the Chennai-based franchise. When asked if Dhoni had told anything about his retirement to him, Stephen Fleming said:

"No, he hasn't indicated anything."

MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming will be keen to bring Chennai Super Kings back on the winning track

Chennai Super Kings were at the top of the points table at the end of the first half of IPL 2023. However, the Chennai-based franchise have struggled in the second half of the competition so far. They suffered a defeat at the hands of the Rajasthan Royals earlier this week, and last evening, the Punjab Kings defeated them at home.

CSK's bowlers has given away too many runs in the recent games, which is why the team management might be tempted to make some changes.

MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming do not make too many alterations to their playing XIs, but considering that CSK lost to PBKS despite scoring 200, the team management may have to make some tough decisions.

CSK will play their next match of the season against Lucknow Super Giants on May 3. It will be interesting to see if they can end their two-match losing streak.

Poll : 0 votes