CSK create unwanted history despite thumping 83-run win over GT in their last IPL 2025 match

Despite a comprehensive 83-run win against the Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finished at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table, making it the first time they did so in tournament history. The five-time champions, led by MS Dhoni, finished below Rajasthan Royals on net run rate despite having the same number of wins.

For their final game of the season, the Super Kings made one change, drafting in Deepak Hooda for Ravichandran Ashwin. Titans captain Shubman Gill also announced one change, bringing in Gerald Coetzee for Kagiso Rabada. However, the Titans failed to control the bleeding of runs, with Ayush Mhatre taking Arshad Khan to the cleaners in his first over, belting him for 28 runs.

Dewald Brevis and Devon Conway did most of the damage, hitting half-centuries to propel CSK to 230 in their allotted 20 overs. Chasing 231, the 2022 champions lost three wickets inside the powerplay to fall behind early on. B Sai Sudharsan, who's still the leading run-getter this season, top-scored with 41, but the Titans got bowled out for 147.

"We haven't caught very well, but the catching was good today" - MS Dhoni on CSK's performance

MS Dhoni.

At the post-game presentation, Dhoni felt it was a near-perfect performance from the Super Kings. Ahead of IPL 2026, the 43-year-old acknowledged that CSK have a few holes to fill. He said (as quoted by Cricbuzz):

"It's good. I won't say it was houseful today. We didn't have a good season, it was one of those perfect performances. We haven't caught very well, but the catching was good today.

"When we started the season, the four games were in Chennai. We decided to bat second, but I felt the wicket was good for batting in the first innings. I was worried about the batting department. We can put runs on the board, but a few holes to fill."

Nevertheless, the 83-run victory may have dented the Titans' hopes of finishng top two in the points table ahead of the playoffs.

