"CSK has hit the jackpot" - Fans react to Dewald Brevis' explosive knock in AUS vs SA 2025 3rd T20I

South African batter Dewald Brevis continued his stunning batting form, notching up a quick-fire half-century in the side's third and final T20I of their three-match away series against Australia. The Proteas were put into bat first in the series decider.

Brevis walked out to bat at No. 4 when South Africa were 32/2 in 4.2 overs. The talented youngster dazzled the viewers with his explosive strokeplay. He struck six maximums and one four, finishing with 53 runs off 26 balls at a strike rate of 203.85.

The right-handed batter took Australian seamer Aaron Hardie to the cleaners, hitting four back-to-back sixes off his bowling in the 10th over to cross the 50-run mark.

Several fans shared posts on social media, lauding Brevis' swashbuckling batting exploits. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Madhur Kapoor @MadhurKapoor12 @CricCrazyJohns Brevis completes his half-century off just 22 balls 6 6's A T20I monster in making Brilliant to watch

Richa Chahar @Richa15112000 @CricCrazyJohns Looks like a new AB de Villiers has arrived

Rana Ahmed @RanaAhm01973563 @CricCrazyJohns Brevis played a fearless, entertaining knock — mixing raw power with smart shot selection, giving South Africa the momentum they needed before his dismissal. #AUSvSA

Sharon Solomon @BSharan_6 How on earth did CSK get so lucky to land a ruthless, destructive beast of a batter like Dewald Brevis, Mann!? What did we do to ever deserve him!? Guy eats any bowling alive, FR. When he steps in to bat, forget cricket, it's just straight-up terror! 🥶💛

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar Brevis is currently in top form 🔥 CSK has hit the jackpot by picking him, This could be the beginning of their dominance once again. #AUSvSA

ᴘ𝐀ɪɴ @iSRKzPain Brevis at the crease is no less than a blockbuster show!! HE IS BOX OFFICE PLAYER!! The MadMan!! #AUSvSA

Bhawana @cricbhawana Dewald Brevis is a proper star in making. He will be celebrated across the globe for years to come. 💪

Dewald Brevis' carnage ended in the 12th over. The 22-year-old lost his wicket while trying to play a big shot off a slower bouncer from Nathan Ellis. However, he failed to get enough distance and was caught by Glenn Maxwell at long-on.

It is worth mentioning that Brevis is currently the highest run-scorer of the series. He has amassed 180 runs across three innings at a strike rate of 204.54.

The dynamic batter stole the show in the second T20I, remaining unbeaten on 125 off 56 deliveries. He became the youngest South African batter to hit a T20I century.

Dewald Brevis' impactful knock helps South Africa register 172/7 in 20 overs

South Africa were off to a shaky start in the must-win fixture. Openers Aiden Markram (1 off 3 balls) and Ryan Rickelton (13 off 13 balls) were dismissed cheaply.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius also perished after a decent start, scoring 24 runs off 15 balls. Dewald Brevis gave the visitors hope with his wonderful performance. He formed a crucial 61-run partnership (29 balls) with Tristan Stubbs for the fourth wicket.

Rassie van der Dussen chipped in with an unbeaten 38-run knock from 26 balls as South Africa finished 172/7 after 20 overs. Nathan Ellis was the pick of the Australian bowlers, registering figures of 4-0-31-3.

