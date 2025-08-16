"CSK has hit the jackpot" - Fans react to Dewald Brevis' explosive knock in AUS vs SA 2025 3rd T20I

South African batter Dewald Brevis continued his stunning batting form, notching up a quick-fire half-century in the side's third and final T20I of their three-match away series against Australia. The Proteas were put into bat first in the series decider.
Brevis walked out to bat at No. 4 when South Africa were 32/2 in 4.2 overs. The talented youngster dazzled the viewers with his explosive strokeplay. He struck six maximums and one four, finishing with 53 runs off 26 balls at a strike rate of 203.85.
The right-handed batter took Australian seamer Aaron Hardie to the cleaners, hitting four back-to-back sixes off his bowling in the 10th over to cross the 50-run mark.
Several fans shared posts on social media, lauding Brevis' swashbuckling batting exploits. Here are some of the top reactions on X:
Dewald Brevis' carnage ended in the 12th over. The 22-year-old lost his wicket while trying to play a big shot off a slower bouncer from Nathan Ellis. However, he failed to get enough distance and was caught by Glenn Maxwell at long-on.
It is worth mentioning that Brevis is currently the highest run-scorer of the series. He has amassed 180 runs across three innings at a strike rate of 204.54.
The dynamic batter stole the show in the second T20I, remaining unbeaten on 125 off 56 deliveries. He became the youngest South African batter to hit a T20I century.
Dewald Brevis' impactful knock helps South Africa register 172/7 in 20 overs
South Africa were off to a shaky start in the must-win fixture. Openers Aiden Markram (1 off 3 balls) and Ryan Rickelton (13 off 13 balls) were dismissed cheaply.
Lhuan-dre Pretorius also perished after a decent start, scoring 24 runs off 15 balls. Dewald Brevis gave the visitors hope with his wonderful performance. He formed a crucial 61-run partnership (29 balls) with Tristan Stubbs for the fourth wicket.
Rassie van der Dussen chipped in with an unbeaten 38-run knock from 26 balls as South Africa finished 172/7 after 20 overs. Nathan Ellis was the pick of the Australian bowlers, registering figures of 4-0-31-3.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS