"CSK players' concern for Nature" - Fans slam batters for another shambolic powerplay in CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) endured another poor powerplay with the bat in the 2025 Indian Premier League after losing both Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra against the new ball. The openers perished early in the innings against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, April 11.

After being put into bat first by Ajinkya Rahane, CSK were tentative against the new ball. With Vaibhav Arora getting the new ball to move around and Moeen Ali keeping things tight against the left-handed pair, there was not much room to operate.

After posting just 16 runs halfway through the powerplay, Conway tried something different against Moeen Ali. The batter attempted a reverse sweep only to be trapped LBW, and was not saved by a hopeful review. Rachin Ravindra struggled throughout his innings, and finally perished while trying to take on Harshit Rana in the fifth over.

The all-rounder scored only four runs off nine deliveries while the score read 16-2 after 4.1 overs. While the new batting pair of Rahul Tripathi and Vijay Shankar tried to capitalise on the dying stages of the fielding restrictions, CSK only ended with 31-2 after six overs.

Fans were far from pleased with CSK's outdated batting approach, and urged the batters to get a move on in the innings.

"ODI mindset players playing T20," one tweet read

"The worst first 4 overs of powerplay in IPL 2025 so far," one user wrote

"CSK players' concern for Nature," another user posted

CSK's 31-2 against KKR is the second-lowest powerplay effort in IPL 2025

CSK's powerplay exploits against KKR in the ongoing clash marks the second-lowest score of the entire season. The five-time winners also hold the unfortunate record of the lowest score in the campaign so far after recording only 30 runs in their humbling defeat to RCB at home.

At the time of writing, Rahul Tripathi and Vijay Shankar are trying to boost the scoring in the middle overs. The latter has already been dropped twice, while the score reads 50-2 after eight overs

