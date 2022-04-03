CSK's next match in IPL 2022: Venue, date, time and opposition details

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) succumbed to their third loss in a row in IPL 2022, going down to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 54 runs at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Chennai captain Ravindra Jadeja won the toss and invited PBKS to bat first.

Punjab put up 180 for 8 as Liam Livingstone hammered the CSK bowlers in brutal fashion during his 60 off 32 balls. The England dasher blasted five fours and as many sixes and was particularly severe on Mukesh Choudhary (1/52). Pacers Chris Jordan (2/23) and Dwaine Pretorius (2/30) did some damage control in the second half of the innings as Chennai managed to restrict Punjab to well under 200.

In response, Chennai lost half their side for 36. Shivam Dube scored 57 from 30 to give the innings some respectability. PBKS pacer Vaibhav Arora impressed for Punjab with figures of 2 for 21, dismissing Robin Uthappa and Moeen Ali.

#TATAIPL | A double-wicket over from @liaml4893 He can not do a thing wrong today! Can he! #CSK 7 down as Shivam Dube & Dwayne Bravo depart on successive deliveries.Follow the match #CSK vPBKS A double-wicket over from @liaml4893! 👍 👍He can not do a thing wrong today! Can he! 👌 👌#CSK 7 down as Shivam Dube & Dwayne Bravo depart on successive deliveries. Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/TATAIPL-2022-11#TATAIPL | #CSKvPBKS https://t.co/Puw3aunRAI

Livingstone contributed with the ball as well, claiming two wickets in consecutive deliveries. CSK eventually folded for 126 in 18 overs.

CSK's next match date

Chennai next match in the IPL 2022 edition will be against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, April 9. The match will be the day game of a double header and will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

SRH got off to a poor start in IPL 2022 as they were hammered by 61 runs in their opening encounter against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Bowling first after winning the toss, SRH conceded 210 for 6. They faltered with the bat as well and were restricted to 149 for 7. They had lost half their side for 37 before Aiden Markram (57*) and Washington Sundar (40 off 14) gave SRH some respectability.

Before taking on Chennai, SRH will face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday, April 4.

CSK full squad for IPL 2022

Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (w), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Bhagath Varma

Edited by Sai Krishna